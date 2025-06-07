The weekend is finally here, and the need for entertainment is more than ever. This week has seen several OTT releases such as the action-packed HIT 3, buddy comedy One of Them Days, and psychological thriller Sinner. While the popular ones have achieved fame, there are some underrated and hidden gems in the OTT releases this week. Here are some of the underrated OTT releases that deserve your time!

1. Chhal Kapat: The Deception

Alisha’s destination wedding is perfect in all senses. All her close friends and family gather in a small village for the celebrations. However, fate has different plans when they find Shalu, Alisha’s best friend’s dead body in the swimming pool.

An exceptional cop takes up the case and begins to dig up details which lead up to the fact that not everyone is innocent.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

2. Get Away

A family of four go out of town for a much-needed vacation. Just as they reach a secluded island where they plan on staying, things don’t go according to what they expect. Not only are the natives hostile towards the family, but a weird tradition is also uplifted on the same day the family arrives. Can the four of them make it out alive of this live nightmare?

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. The Accountant 2

After escaping from a dangerous plot, Christian Wolff is met with another puzzle to solve. While he is the brains in the puzzle to catch the assassins, he needs the brawls to survive the trap. Christian’s brother, Brax, joins his brother in his quest to avenge an old acquaintance.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Devika & Danny

Devika is a music teacher in a public school. After listening to her family’s demands for her marriage, she reluctantly agrees and gets engaged to Jaggu, who is a shallow and insecure person. During her engagement period, Devika meets Danny, a young spirited man with passion and love. Devika begins to oscillate towards Danny but a truth about his identity throws her into chaos.

This intriguing suspense OTT release should be on your watchlist for the weekend!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

5. Lal Salaam

In a village where Muslims and Hindus co-exist harmoniously, politicians plan on creating communal riots to win more people’s votes for the upcoming election. A former criminal must step forward and help the village reconcile and regain its reputation.

The film released on OTT offers exclusive additional footage that wasn’t available in its theatrical release, making it a must-see!

OTT Platform: Sun NXT

6. Vadakkan

After a reality show crew start to disappear in the woods, a paranormal investigator from Helsinki is called to Kerala to find the root cause of the disappearance. He comes face to face with an ancient and evil entity from a Dravidian cult, which is lurking around and causing trouble. Will the investigator be successful in eradicating the problem before the entity sticks its claws into him too?

OTT Platform: Aha

There you have it, a list of the underrated OTT releases for the week. Each release is packed with an anticipating plot and nail-biting plot which will make you hooked till the end. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfortable on the couch, and tune in to these flicks!

Also read: Vizag Food Dairies: Top Places to Eat In Gopalapatnam and NAD Junction

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.