Senior TDP leader and former Vizag MLA Palla Simhachalam passed away in Visakhapatnam on Saturday afternoon at the age of 86. He had been suffering from some age-related complications for a significant time.

Palla Simhachalam was elected as the MLA of Visakhapatnam-II Assembly Constituency from 1991 to 1994 in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections. He won with a majority of 21,773 votes against his rival candidate, Y Mariydas, a candidate from the Congress party.

His political career began in the Congress Party and he later joined the Telugu Desam Party. Simhachalam was known for his association with the TDP leader, N Chandra Babu Naidu. He is the father of the TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao.

The Chief Minister, N Chandra Babu Naidu expressed his condolences for the demise of the former minister. He also expressed Simhachalam’s contribution to the development of Visakhapatnam.

Leaders and politicians gathered at the house of the former Vizag MLA, Palla Simhachalam, in Visakhapatnam, to pay their respects and offer condolences to the grieving family. Prominent individuals assembled, including Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party Chief, Pawan Kalyan, IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, Labour Minister Vasamsetti Subhash, VMRDA Chairperson MV Pranav Gopal, and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana among others.

