A city can be easily discovered through its old newspapers. The headlines, editorials, advertisements – all of them encapsulate the going ons of a city in their time, keeping a record of what were once matters of great importance to its people in their daily lives. From documenting major political events to showcasing cultural milestones, here are some old newspaper records of Visakhapatnam that fascinate us:

1. The Historic Opening of Vizag Port

Dated: 20 December 1933

One of the most powerful moments in Vizag’s industrial history is penned down a report dated 20 December 1933, on the grand opening of the Vizag Harbour. The then Viceroy’s address traced the port’s origins and emphasized its industrial value.

He said:

“Projects of this magnitude are not realised in a day. This one has taken half a century to mature.”

Speaking during the Great Depression, the Viceroy foresaw the port as an economic driver:

“It may be some time before we reach smooth water… but this work has been completed at a psychologically opportune moment.”

In another visionary remark emphasising the future success of the port, he added:

“Let us rather look to a time when other generations will be able to reap the full benefit of such a vision and foresight we have been able to exercise.”

2. When Schools in Vizag Taught Tailoring, Bell Metal Work, and Carpentry!

Dated: 19 June 1942

A recruitment ad by the Vizagapatam District Board called for qualified instructors to teach an eye-opening list of 13 vocational subjects in Higher Elementary Schools. Subjects included Spinning and Weaving, Rope Making, Lac Work, Sericulture, Cane Work, Bell Metal Work, Carpentry, Lac Work and more.

Imagine students today learning dyeing or embroidery alongside math and science! This tells us the importance of vocational training in erstwhile Vizag!

3. The First Indian Women to Compete in Sports in Vizag?

Dated: 22 May 1935

This is one of the most striking old newspaper records of Visakhapatnam!

A Vizag Club tournament coverage noted that, for the first time in the Vizag tournaments’ history, Indian ladies participated in its sports events. The Rajah Sahib of Jeypore, who presided over the event, specifically welcomed this milestone.

“He said that he was particularly glad to note for the first time in the history of Vizag tournaments, Indian ladies participated…” says this news report. The story also mentions that special awards were presented to the women champions including Miss Pitt (a runner-up in Mixed Tennis Doubles), Mrs Sathi and Mrs BVN Rao.

In a time when access to club sports was exclusive and gendered, this participation signifies a breakthrough in women’s inclusion in public sporting life.

4. Vizag District – Once the Largest in Area in All of India?

Dated: 23 November 1941

An analytical chart of Andhra districts listed Vizagapatam (Visakhapatnam) as having an area of 17,186 square miles and over 11,500 villages, with an explanation below the table pointing out that the district was the largest in India, and second in population with a record of 3.8 million individuals.

It is worth noting, however, that Vizagapatam district under the Madras Presidency included areas like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram within its boundaries, which would explain its scale.

Compared to today’s more compact district map and reorganised administrative zones, this statistic is mind-blowing and points to the vast influence and administrative reach of Vizag in the early 20th century.

5. Vizag Had 11 Permanent Theatres in 1941

Dated: 23 November 1941

Another news piece exploring the evolving Telugu cinema industry notes that Visakhapatnam had 11 permanent and 6 touring theatres in 1941. The report also talks of Andhra Cinetone in Vizag, considered to be one of the first film studios in Andhra Pradesh.

6. When Living Close To a Well Made You An Eligible Bachelor!

Dated: 13 February 1979

This article from The Montreal Gazette dated 13 February 1979 talks of water shortage and its impact on marriages in India! “Rural Brides in Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra and other Indian states are refusing to marry men from villages where there is no well within a half-mile radius,” reads the piece.

It goes on to say that in Andhra men would be considered wed-able if they produced a government-authorised document showing that there was a well near their house! Bachelors in rural parts of Vizag were apparently not exempt, as the article reports:

“First dig a well, then ask for my hand in marriage,” one village girl told a young man from a hamlet near Vizag.

From cinema and education to ports and population, these newspaper records from as early as the 1930s reveal how Visakhapatnam, or Vizagapatam as it was once called fared in the bygone era!

Note that all newspaper records except the last one have been sourced from archives of The Indian Express.

