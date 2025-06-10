Many OTT releases are scheduled for this week. These releases include the enticing documentary Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, the interesting suspense film Deep Cover, and the high-voltage drama series The Real Housewives of Miami. Here are 10 new OTT releases that you should binge this week without fail!

1. Families Like Ours

Set in a distant future, the sea levels surrounding Denmark become increasingly unignorable, and the government announces that citizens have to evacuate. Among this chaos, the story follows a 19-year-old Laura, who has divorced parents and a boyfriend. With the entire country wiped from existence, Laura’s life is thrown into chaos, forcing her to choose where to relocate.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 10th

2. Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy

What was supposed to be a memorable day with lifelong memories, turned out to be the biggest catastrophe. This documentary documents the victims, security, and paramedics, who were at the centre of disaster at a trainwreck.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 10th

3. Real Housewives of Miami Season 7

The Housewives of Miami have returned for another banger! The dynamics of relationships, as well as the life and health conditions of the cast, have evolved since the last season, providing viewers with an authentic glimpse into how each navigates these changes. Stephanie Shojaee, the President of Shoma Group, has joined the cast, promising more drama and entertainment!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 11th

4. Our Times

Two scientists sit together in 1966 and find a breakthrough in time travelling. They both succeed in jumping to 2025 and they are enticed with the modern world. While Nora thrives in the modern world where women are taken seriously, Héctor wants to go back. Can their love endure this time-bending phenomenon?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 11th

5. Aniela

The life of a high-society woman, Aniela topples down the societal pyramid when her husband leaves her, taking away the luxuries and riches with him. Starting over on a new slate, Aniela has to win the custody of her daughter while exacting revenge on her husband. Surrounding themes of betrayals, chaos, wit, and scandals, this is an entertaining watch!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 11th

6. Deep Cover

Three improv artists are allowed to showcase their skills when the police send them undercover. What started as an opportunity for money turns personal as the artists go deep into their characters. Watch this hilarious and exciting film as the characters improvise to survive.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: June 12th

7. Cells at Work!

Have you ever wondered what happens inside your body?

This is the tale of the cells in our body, and how they work to help us survive and fight against viruses and keep us safe. But what happens when harmful pathogens intercept between the healthy cells of Niko’s body and Shigeru’s body? Witness this historic battle where a cell fights against evil and protects the body!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 13th

8. Kings of Jo’Burg Season 3

Veronica Masire is now the head of the family curse, leading the family with an iron fist towards legacy and power. After declaring to take over the King of Cape Town, a set of dangerous events set off. Can the King and Queenpins handle the situation and reign supreme again?

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 13th

9. Alappuzha Gymkhana

A group of determined youngsters explores alternative college admissions after failing their plus-two exams and discover the potential of the Sports Quota. Don’t miss this sleeper hit of a series!

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: June 13th

There you have it, the 9 new OTT releases that you should binge this week! So, what are you waiting for? Gather your favourite snacks, get comfortable and turn on these entertaining flicks!

