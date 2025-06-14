Whether you’re picking a book series or cooking up a feast, entertainment is different for everyone. For those who love to stream and binge-watch a new OTT movie or series, this article is for you. While this week has seen many OTT releases, there are some which stand out more. Be it the brilliant storytelling or a star-studded cast, these OTT releases have it all and more. Here are the six top OTT releases of the week that you should not miss out on!

1. Our Times

Nora and Héctor are married scientists who unlock the secret of time-travelling, jumping from 1966 to 2025. While Nora is enamoured of the increased opportunities for women, Héctor is adamant about returning. This impromptu adventure into the future will test the couple’s relationship.

Why stream: This time-hopping romance explores the bond of trust between a couple. While the female lead is looking forward to the future, the main lead is anxious to return to the familiarity of the past, making it an intriguing watch.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Echo Valley

A lone mother, Kate, needs to help Claire, her daughter bury a dark secret and protect her from danger. The more she sinks into the secret, the more danger Kate and Claire are exposed to. Will Kate be successful in shielding her daughter?

Why stream: A parent can do almost anything for their children. This edge-of-your-seat thriller shows the unapologetic side of mothers, as Kate ventures into dangerous waters to keep her daughter safe.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

3. FUBAR Season Two

Luke and Emma’s family and team flee into a hiding location as their identities are compromised. While searching for a way to restore balance, Luke encounters a familiar friend and foe. Luke and Emma need to fix the situation without FUBAR-ing it again!

Why stream: This hilarious father-daughter duo has crossed many embarrassing moments, but those moments have made them understand each other. This series shows us that we need to be honest about ourselves to those close to us to develop a stronger bond.

OTT Platform: Netflix

4. Deep Cover

Three struggling improv artists get recruited by the police to infiltrate London’s gangland. While improvising, they get deeper into the crime side, leaving them to rely on instincts to survive.

Why stream: An opportunity turned fate is what makes Deep Cover interesting. While improvising and advancing their gift, it is an enthralling ride to watch the three actors reach the finish line.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. Kesari Chapter 2

Following the horrid Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a daring lawyer, Sankaran Nair sues the British Crown for genocide. What follows is an intense and suspenseful courtroom drama that captures the essence of justice in India.

Why stream: The Jallianwala Bagh massacre is one of the most horrific incidents in Indian history. This gripping series is a must-watch for the intense storytelling and stellar performance by the cast.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. Rana Naidu Season 2

Turning over a new leaf, Rana vows to his wife, never to resort to violence. But the vow will prove to be difficult to uphold, when Rana’s skeletons are out of the closet to torment him again.

Why stream: This action-packed and adrenaline-pumping series should be streamed to watch what happens in the end when the curtains draw on Rana’s situation.

OTT Platform: Netflix

There you have, the 6 top OTT releases of the week! So, what are you waiting for? Pick your favourite from the list, grab some snacks, and begin your binge-watching fest!

