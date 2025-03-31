Few things match the joy of watching a good comedy movie. But to find one that delivers on its promise for a laugh riot isn’t easy. So, we came up with a list of our favorite comedy films to help you. Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic rewatch or discovering a new favorite, these South-Indian comedy movies promise an entertaining ride.

Pushpaka Vimana:

Pushpaka Vimana is a dark-comedy silent film starring Kamal Hassan, Amala and an ensemble cast. The story revolves around an unemployed young man who takes the identity of a rich unconscious man whom he imprisons in his place. But what he doesn’t know is that there is a killer entrusted with the task of killing the same rich man whom he mistakes to be the young man.

The film, despite no dialogues, successfully delivers on humour and drama, making for a very entertaining watch.

Panchatanthiram:

Another Kamal Hassan film that had to feature in our list is Panchatanthiram. A former playboy mends his ways after marriage only to end up in situations that make his wife suspicious about him. His four friends do not make things easier when one event spirals into another in what is a very comedic watch.

The film, led by a talented cast including Ramyakrishna, Jayaram and Simran, is a great option to watch a comedy film.

Prema Katha Chitram:

A sensation in Telugu cinema, Prema Katha Chitram is said to have introduced the horror-comedy genre to Telugu audience. And we know in all likelihood you have already watched the film. But the four friend’s tryst with a supernatural force while on a grim outing deserves a rewatch. An absolute laugh-out-loud banger.

Pekata Paparao:

Our pick for a classic Telugu comedy, Pekata Paparao follows a poker master, played by Rajendra Prasad who finds himself in hilarious situations due to his gambling. Marrying a cop, played by Kushbu, only makes things more difficult for him, giving us many humorous moments. Watch this film for its witty dialogues, excellent performances and for an old-fashioned comedy trip.

Evadi Gola Vadide:

One hotel, many guests and even more chaos. This is Evadi Gola Vadide in one sentence, where every room has a story, and every story spirals into delightful mayhem. With mistaken identities, absurd situations, and characters who can’t seem to catch a break, this comedy of errors guarantees endless entertainment.

We hope you have found the right pick for you out of these South-Indian comedy movies.

