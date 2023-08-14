Certainly, revisiting old movies often triggers a comforting wave of nostalgia. The appeal of classic films lies in their timeless charm, encapsulating a pure form of storytelling that resonates across generations. Regardless of how frequently they’ve been watched, their enchantment remains undiminished. Sharing these cinematic gems with loved ones, be it, family or friends, fosters a unique connection through shared laughter and cherished memories. Amidst life’s challenges, these Telugu comedy movies from the early 2000s provide a delightful escape, evoking simpler times and elevating our mood.

Here are some of the best Telugu comedy movies from the early 2000s that deserve a rewatch.

Tirumala Tirupati Venkatesa

Directed by E Sathibabu, this film stars Maheswari, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Teja, and Prakash Raj. The plot follows three siblings with a strong desire for wealth and ambitions to marry affluent partners. They enter marriages with three seemingly prosperous suitors, only to realize later that these individuals have average means, leading them to reject the idea of living together.

OTT platform: YouTube, MX Player

Bendu Apparo R.M.P

Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, this film features Allari Naresh, Kamna Jethmalani, Ahuthi Prasad, Raghubabu and others in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Dr Bendu, who exploits his unsuspecting patients for financial gain. After receiving a substantial amount from a dying man intended for his family, Bendu diverts the funds for personal use.

OTT platform: Zee5

Chiru Navvutho

Directed by G Ramad Prasad and featuring a cast including Venu Thottempudi, Prakash Raj, Shaheen Khan, and Prema, this movie’s storyline follows Venu as he relocates to the city. He endeavours to overcome the emotional turmoil caused by Aruna’s departure just before their impending wedding. However, he discovers that Sandhya, whom he’s fallen for, is already committed to Pratap.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also read: Classic Telugu movies from the early 2000s that guarantee butterflies

Kshemanga Velli Labhamnga Randi

Directed by Raja Vannemreddy, this film features Srikanth, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam, Prakash Raj, and Ramya Krishna. The storyline centres on the frustrations of the homemakers, wives of Ravi, Rambabu, and Jembulingam, who are fed up with their husbands’ extravagant expenditures and careless demeanour. The introduction of a supervisor and her husband into the neighbourhood brings about a change in the situation.

OTT platform: YouTube

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav

Friendship to relationship, how often have you seen this transformation? If you haven’t in real life, watch it in Nuvvu Naaku Nachav. Nandini and Venky, two friends, goof around and realise they love each other. But Nandini’s engagement disrupts their rather perfect story. The film was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and stars Aarthi Agarwal and Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Let us know which of these Telugu comedy movies from the early 2000s is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.