All the GenZs, nostalgia alert! Telugu movies from the early 2000s set a high standard for teenagers to find their potential and dream partners. Remember how you laughed and cringed over those movies when you were young? Feel nostalgic while you re-watch them with a wide smile and a hint of blush. Grab a popcorn bucket to watch these old-school classics with your friends on your favourite OTT platforms and revisit your childhood in some style.

Here are some classic Telugu movies from the early 2000s for a quick trip down memory lane.

Godavari

Didn’t we all dream of embarking on a trip to find our potential partners in the most filmy way as shown by Sekhar Kammula? Let’s blame Godavari if we all had a similar picture in our dreams but couldn’t fulfil it. An idealist heartbroken Sreeram gets on a river cruise on the Godavari river and finds his magical woman with whom he falls in love. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Godavari features Sumanth and Kumalinee Mukherjee in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Nuvvu Naaku Nachav

Friendship to relationship, how often have you seen this transformation? If you haven’t in real life, watch it in Nuvvu Naaku Nachav. Nandini and Venky, two friends, goof around and realise they love each other. But Nandini’s engagement disrupts their rather perfect story. The film was directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar and stars Aarthi Agarwal and Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Malliswari

Yes, Katrina Kaif did act in a Telugu movie. Malliswari revolves around a bank employee in Visakhapatnam who falls in love with a woman he meets on a fortunate rainy day. Nevertheless, he receives a thunderbolt of shock when he learns she is a heiress being searched for murder. Directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar, the film is a ride of comedy and romance starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Katrina Kaif as the lead characters.

OTT platform: Youtube

Manasantha Nuvve

How many of you are still in touch with childhood best friends? If you aren’t, I’m sure you’ll be reminded of them after watching this movie. Manasantha Nuvve is about two childhood friends who are separated by circumstances. Years down the lane, a weekly story in a magazine reunites them magically. The film is directed by VN Aditya and stars Uday Kiran and Reema Sen as the lead characters.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bommarillu

Bommarillu needs no introduction. How many times have you watched this movie and fallen for Genelia and Siddharth’s on-screen chemistry? A cute, goofy and sweet girl is wooed by a guy with an overprotective father. What happens when he falls in love? The film was directed by Bhaskar and stars Genelia D’Souza, Siddharth and Prakash Raj in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5, JioCinema

Let us know which of these Telugu movies from the early 2000s is your favourite. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.