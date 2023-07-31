As the monsoon sets in and a new month sees light, an entertaining August waits ahead of us and the movies releasing in the first week on OTT are a glimpse of it. From an exhilarating Telugu action drama to a fan-favourite Marvel flick and much more, these brand-new releases will get you going even during the most boring of days. Repay your monthly OTT subscriptions if you haven’t because you wouldn’t want to miss any of these.

Here are the new movies releasing on OTT in the first week of August.

Rangabali

Rangabali, directed by Pawan Basamasetti, is a Telugu action comedy drama featuring Naga Shourya and Yukti Thareja as the lead actors. The story follows a jovial and sexually liberated young man who shares most of his time with a friend. However, when he confronts situations conflicting with his local beliefs, he becomes outspoken. With a pharmaceutical background, he faces his father’s disapproval for lacking medical knowledge. To win the heart of a beautiful doctor, he assumes a mild-mannered persona, leading to amusing challenges in his pursuit of love.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 August 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3

The movie directed by James Gunn stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Will Poulter, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Maria Bakalova, Daniela Melchior, and many more. Recovering from the loss of his loved one, Starlord is set on an adventurous mission to retrieve one of his dearest friends from the claws of evil minds. How the Revengers, with help from new friends, fight against planet-conquering foes forms the crux.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 2 August 2023

Pareshan

Pareshan is a movie that sheds light on the troubles that arise between friends, family and couples. The movie is written and directed by Rupak Ronaldson. It stars Thiruveer, Pavani Karanam, Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, and Raju Bedigala. Pareshan is all about how you get irritated when your relationship with friends, family or your lover gets disturbed. What steps do you take to fix everything or ruin it for the worse?

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 4 August 2023

Fatafati

Fatafati is a high-rated Bengali social drama directed by Aritra Mukherjee. The plot portrays the social evil of body shaming and how it affects the lives of the victims. This film stars Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee as the lead characters.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 4 August 2023

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Directed by Stephanie Soechtig, Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food is an American docufilm that sheds light on the facts behind many foodborne diseases. The documentary includes interviews with experts and victim families.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 August 2023

Soulcatcher

Soulcatcher is a gripping action thriller directed by Daniel Markowicz and stars Piotr Witkowski, Jacek Koman, Jacek Poniedzialek, and others in key roles. The plot follows a revenge-driven military contractor on a mission to seize a weapon that turns men into savage killers.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 2 August 2023

Let us know which one of these movies releasing in the first week of August you are waiting to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly and monthly OTT updates.