Tension escalated at the Gangavaram Port as 1,800 Vizag Steel Plant workers staged a protest at the gate. Battalions of police officials rushed to suffice the heated situation as the employees attempted to enter the port. The protestors voiced their displeasure over the port management halting the coal supply to the plant.

Expressing their demands, the workers, from the Balacheruvu gate of the Vizag Steel Plant near Gajuwaka, in a protest, headed towards the Gangavaram Port. The scores of protestors forced themselves against the police forces to enter the port, demanding the resumption of coal supply. With the cops attempting to resist the workers, a tense situation prevailed.

