On Sunday night, a tragic murder occurred in Sujatha Nagar under the Pendurthi Police Station limits in Vizag in which a ward volunteer killed a 72-year-old woman with greed for her gold. This incident came to light when the complainant, the deceased person’s son, Kotagiri Srinivas, reached his residence last night and found his mother lifeless on the bed.

As per the police report, the accused, Rayavarapu Venkatesh (26), is a ward volunteer in Purushotthapuram and is also a part-time worker at Srinivas’s fast food centre. On Sunday, at around 10 pm, the accused went to the complainant’s residence to steal valuables. There, he allegedly killed Kotagiri Varalaksmi (72) by suffocating her under a pillow, leaving her out of breath.

Srinivas, who reached his residence at 12:30 am, found his mother dead and alerted the police through Dial 100. The Pednurthi PS officials, upon reaching the spot, analysed the CCTV footage available and ascertained that Venkatesh visited Srinivas’s residence at 10 pm. Further, a gold chain belonging to the deceased woman was found to be missing, which is assumed to be stolen by the killer. The Vizag Police filed a murder case and initiated a search for the ward volunteer who killed the 72-year-old woman.

