The Visakhapatnam Police arrested a mother who, along with her paramour, killed her 18-month-old girl child. While the woman, Sneha, was taken into custody on Saturday, the other accused, Ramana, was arrested on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman, a resident of Gajuwaka, married one Sai of Yellamanchili two years ago. In search of a job, they left Vizag for Vijayawada, where they were blessed with a baby girl, who was named Geeta Sri. However, differences cropped up between the two, and Sneha returned to Vizag, where she developed intimacy with Ramana.

Both were staying in a rented house at Mangalapuram near Duvvada. On 17 July, Sneha allegedly hit hard on the head of her child with a ladle when she was crying, following which the baby fell unconscious. Ramana allegedly hit the child’s head to the wall resulting in her death.

Later, to hush up their inhuman act, the two cremated the body in the backyard of the house. However, the incident came to light when the dogs pulled out the decomposed body. The Visakhapatnam Police, who registered a case at the Duvvada PS against the mother who killed her child, made the arrests and are investigating.

