The case of an IIT Hyderabad student, who went missing from the college on 17 July and reached Visakhapatnam, remains a mystery. D Karthik, a native of Sangareddy District in Telangana, fled from the college earlier this month, allegedly due to stress. Upon learning this, the parents reached IIT-H and sought the help of the Sangareddy Police to track Karthik.

After a preliminary investigation, the police learnt that the student reached Vizag from Hyderabad via Janmabhoomi Express. He went off the grid ever since then and only switched on his mobile phone to make payments for food and essentials, according to the reports. The Visakhapatnam Police, who coordinated with the Sangareddy Police to track the missing IIT Hyderabad student, identified areas near RK Beach, VUDA Park, and a few others where Karthik used UPI for payments.

The police have also obtained footage from CCTV cameras under the II-Town PS limits, which had traces of the 20YO student. Panic-stricken, Karthk’s parents reached Vizag in search of their son. As per the latest reports, he was last traced in Duvvada. Further, the police are investigating to ascertain the reason behind the student’s decision to flee away.

