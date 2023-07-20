Two persons, including a Pakistan national, have been charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for their alleged involvement in a leak of sensitive information related to the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam.

According to reports, the two persons, identified as Akash Solanki and Meer Balaji Khan, an alleged Pakistani operative, were charge-sheeted in the NIA special court of Vijayawada on Wednesday. Solanki, an Electrical Artificer Radio Apprentice (EAC) at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam was allegedly restored to leak of sensitive information about Indian Navy warships and submarines.

Reportedly, he was offered a monetary benefit from Balaj Khan in exchange for sensitive information. Further investigation regarding this is underway.

