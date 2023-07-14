A teacher has indulged in harassment of a minor and finally landed in jail in Visakhapatnam. According to the police, Srinu, a teacher at a private school in Kurmannapalem, befriended an SSC student of the same school three years ago and allegedly started misbehaving with her. When the girl informed her parents, they complained to the school principal, who, after an enquiry, suspended the teacher from service.

Despite dismissal from his post, Srinu enquired about the girl’s whereabouts and finally learnt that she was studying in a college. Upon gathering further details, he repeatedly went to the college the girl was studying in and persisted to give him her contact number. He was allegedly harassing her to agree to marry him.

Also read: Visakhapatnam Police take AR Inspector Swarnalatha into custody for questioning

Later, the girl left Vizag to pursue higher studies and shifted to Hyderabad. However, the accused went a step ahead and opened a fake Facebook account in the girl’s name in a bid to mentally harass her. Fed up, the girl raised a complaint regarding the harassment at the Duvvada PS, who, in turn, registered a case and arrested the teacher in Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam, where he was working at a school.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.