Swarnalatha, an AR inspector, who has been arrested in connection with a currency exchange case, was taken into custody by the Visakhapatnam Police on Thursday for questioning. Two other home guards, accused in the case, were also taken into custody along with Swarnalatha.

The AR inspector was arrested and later suspended as she allegedly extorted money from two retired naval officers in coordination with a broker, who is also linked to a politician. As per the police reports, Suribabu, the broker, agreed to exchange Rs 2,000 notes with the said officers and later duped them of Rs 15 lakhs with the RI’s help.

It may be recalled that two retired naval officials approached Suribabu, who promised to give them Rs 1 crore in the denomination of Rs 2,000 notes in exchange for Rs 90 lakhs in the denomination of Rs 500 notes.

To ensure no risk, Suribabu sought the help of home guards Hema Sundar and Srinivasa Rao, who informed the same to Swarnalatha. The case took a turn when the inspector and two home guards threatened the naval officers with booking them under various sections and exhorted a big amount.

