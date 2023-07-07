In a shocking case of scam and abuse of power, Armed Reserve (AR) Circle Inspector (CI) Swarna Latha was arrested for extorting Rs 15 lakhs from two ex-Naval officers under the guise of a 2,000 rupee note exchange in Visakhapatnam. According to police reports, the accused ARI joined hands with a broker to swindle money. Alongside the lady cop, three others were also booked under relevant sections for their involvement in the scandalous plan.

A few days ago, Swarna Latha approached the victims through the broker, identified as Surya, a close aide of a political personality. Intending to loot them, she instructed Surya to offer the two retired Navy officers Rs 1 crore in the denomination of Rs 2,000 in return for Rs 90 lakhs in denominations of 500 rupee notes. Allured by the offer, the two victims headed out with the cash in 500 rupee note denominations to exchange them.

While they were travelling with the cash, Swarna Latha raided them along with her driver, identified as Meher, and a constable, Srinu. The lady cop threatened the two that false cases would be booked against them on the charges of carrying fake currency and contraband. She then demanded Rs 15 lakhs to set them free, to which they obliged.

Realising that they had been duped in a scam of a 2,000 rupee note exchange by AR Inspector Swarna Latha, the victims approached the Visakhapatnam Police. A prompt investigation was launched into the case, and the lady cop, the driver, the constable, and the broker were booked under IPC section 368 for extortion.

Swarna Latha currently holds a high cadre position in the AP Police Officers Association. She was previously involved in similar cases of power abuse and corruption. The city police arrested the four on the directives of CP Thrivikrama Varma IPS.

