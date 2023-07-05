In the wake of a surge in criminal activities in Visakhapatnam, once known for peace and tranquillity, the State government has taken a key decision in a bid to check the trend. The government has issued a gazette notification giving more teeth to the Vizag City Task Force wing. Now, it has been empowered to deal with all the cases registered in different police stations.

Currently, the police stations are investigating the various cases registered under their purview. With the Vizag City Task Force wing getting a full-fledged police station, it aims to monitor the investigation of all the crimes registered in the city. The two kidnap cases, the murder of two rowdy sheeters and several missing incidents in a row rocked the city. The State government drew criticism from the people and the opposition parties for its failure to restore peace in the City of Destiny.

Particularly the kidnap of the wife, son and auditor of MVV Satyanarayana, local MP, has caused much damage to the government’s reputation as it became a topic for discussion all over the State. At a time when the city is being touted as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the incidents such as the kidnap of the MP’s kin, who belongs to the ruling YSRCP, annoyed the government, forcing it to take the decision.

