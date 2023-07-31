Arrangements are in place for the one-day visit of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. According to his tour schedule, the CM will arrive in the city by a special flight at 10:45 am.

From the Visakhapatnam International Airport, Jagan Mohan Reddy will proceed by road to Saligramapuram near Port Hospital, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Inorbit Mall. The prestigious mall will be developed on 17 acres with a budget of Rs 600 crore by the K Raheja Corporation. An IT tower has also been proposed in the complex of the mall. Said to be the biggest one in the two Telugu-speaking states, the mall is likely to employ youth in big numbers.

Later, the Chief Minister will lay the stone for over 50 developmental projects to be taken up by the GVMC. The Chief Minister will also inaugurate several developmental works being taken up by Andhra University. The projects include pharma incubation and a biomonitoring hub at Siripuram. It will be inaugurated by the CM at 12:40 pm.

During his visit to the university, CM Jagan will interact with students, according to Vice-Chancellor Prasad Reddy. Meanwhile, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, accompanied by a team of officials, recently reviewed the arrangements in Visakhapatnam made for the visit of CM Jagan.

