Ever since it took over the digital streaming rights of the Indian Premier League (IPL), JioCinema has been witnessing a major spike in downloads and viewership. Adding fuel to this, the Ambani-owned platform also took over the rights to stream HBO content, previously owned by Disney Plus Hotstar, in India. For all these reasons, we are sure you have the Jio OTT platform installed on your phones. If you are wondering what other exciting content it holds, here is a list of Hindi web series on JioCinema. Make sure to catch up on them.

Here are the Hindi web series on JioCinema.

UP65

Set in the vibrant city of Banaras, UP65 showcases a humorous and heart-warming journey through the other side of student life at IIT BHU. The series stars Shine Pandey, Pritam Jaiswal, Abbas Ali Ghaznavi, Jay Thakar, and others. This Hindi drama is directed by Gaganjeet Singh.

Rafuchakkar

Starring Maniesh Paul in his digital debut, Rafuchakkar is a Hindi action thriller series directed by Ritam Shrivastava. The plot follows a criminal who dons many faces to conduct his act of deceit. A twisted story of Pawan Kumar aka Prince who is accused of carrying out bizarre scams from diet biscuits to low-cost airlines. A man of many shades, is he a swindler or just an honest man tangled in the web spun around him?

Inspector Avinash

The storyline follows Avinash Mishra, an exceptional police officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, India, during the year 1997. Randeep Hooda plays the titular character in this series. The show also stars Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman. The narrative delves into his struggle of overcoming each hurdle and relentless pursuit of the head of the weapon cartel.

Kaalkoot

Directed by Sumit Saxena, Kaalkoot is a crime drama starring Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Seema Biswas, and others in plot-defining roles. The plot follows a dedicated cop who puts his blood and sweat into solving an acid attack case. How manages the balance between professional and personal lives forms the crux of Kaalkoot.

Do Gubbare

Rohit, a young man from Indore, moves to Pune with ambitions and stays at Ajooba’s house as a paying guest. Ajooba, an old man grieving his wife’s demise, soon finds peace in the youngster’s company and they both develop a friendship. Do Gubbare is a feel-good drama directed by Varun Narvekar starring Siddarth Shaw, Mohan Agashe, Ashok Kumar, Manasa Parekh, and others in crucial roles.

Ishq Next Door

A simple young guy leads a responsible, boring, and colourless life until he bumps into the ‘girl next door’. Now his life is colourful but complicated. Ishq Next Dorr is a romantic drama created by Vyom Charaya, Shaharyar Farooqui, and Akhilesh Vats and stars Natasha Bharadwaj, Abhay Mahajan, and others.

