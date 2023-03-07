One of India’s leading OTT platforms, Disney Plus Hotstar is renowned for its range of Indian web series. Since the time web series have been taking over the entertainment world, Hotstar has stunned audiences with some of the best series. As famed actors are also starting to feature in such shows, audiences have been loving them more than ever before. Check out this list of high-rated Indian web series on Disney Plus Hotstar to keep yourself thoroughly entertained. Happy binging!

Here is a list of the top-rated Disney Plus Hotstar Indian web series.

Taaza Khabar

When a sanitation worker Vasant Gawde, comes across supernatural powers capable of changing his life around, he attempts to make the best use of them. The series features the internet sensation Bhuvan Bam, alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, and others. Himank Gaur directed this fantasy comedy series.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Unheard

In a fictional setting, Hyderabadis explain their standpoint in the struggle for freedom, which is overlooked in modern history. This Telugu period drama features Chandini Chowdary, Srinivas Avasarala, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and others in leading roles. Aditya K. V. directed this top-rated web series available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Escaype Live

The plot revolves around six people, who gear up to win instant fame and wealth, through a competition conducted by a live-streaming app. Directed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary, this drama stars famed actor Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey Shweta Tripathi, Mallika Singh, and others in significant roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Aar Ya Paar

The modern world targets an isolated tribe, to exploit a precious resource their lands harbour. Amidst the chaos, a young archer from the tribe attempts to protect his people. Aditya Rawal, Sumeet Vyas, Patralekha, and others star in this action drama in plot-defining roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Human

Exploring the dark side of human drug testing, two doctors unmask large pharmaceutical companies who exploit the poor. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, renowned actors Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, and others feature in prime roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

November Story

A renowned crime author is found at a crime scene, with no memory of what happened. His daughter attempts to solve the case and free her father. Created by Indhra Subramaniam, this Tamil crime series features Tamanna Bhatia, G.M. Kumarm, Myna Nandhini, and others in critical roles.

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

