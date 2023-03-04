It is undeniable that comedy movies almost never fail to raise our spirits when we need a good laugh. The genre is a crowd-puller for its witty dialogues and amusing plotlines. The Indian cinema industry has also done a commendable job when it comes to the quirky genre and Netflix happens to have quite the collection as well. The Indian comedy movies on Netflix ranging across different languages like Hindi, Tamil, and more, promise a good laugh and are among the most top-rated ones. The next time you feel like watching something light-hearted with a dash of humour, then these movies are a must-watch.

Here are 6 top-rated Indian comedy movies on Netflix.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

A newlywed couple is forced to live apart due to job prospects. They learn to handle the hassles and hilarity, that arise from their long-distance marriage. Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani star in lead roles. The Hindi rom-com movie is directed by Vivek Soni.

Khoobsurat

A quirky physiotherapist works for a royal family, whose cold demeanour troubles her. She soon falls for the young prince, who is engaged to someone else. The Hindi rom-com movie stars Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher, and others. Shashanka Ghosh directed the movie.

Sudani from Nigeria

Majeed, a football club manager, recruits three Nigerian players. When one of the players, Samuel gets injured, Majeed takes him in and the two form a close bond. Soubin Shahir, Samuel Abiola Robinson, Savithri Sreedharan, and others star in the Malayalam sports-based movie, directed by Zakariya Mohammed.

Love Today

A couple deeply in love, is challenged to switch their phones, to test their relationship. The movie follows the chaos and secrets that unearth, as the two go through each other’s phones. Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Yogi Babu, and Raveena Ravi star in the Tamil movie. Pradeep Ranganathan himself directed the film.

Love per Square Foot

Sanjay and Karina enter into a marriage of convenience, to purchase their first home in Mumbai. The two soon find themselves catching feelings for each other. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the Hindi film stars Vicky Kaushal and Angira Dhar in lead roles.

Oh! Baby

Baby, a 70-year-old woman, mysteriously transforms into her 20-year-old self and gets a chance to relive her youth. She embarks on a journey to rediscover herself. The Telugu movie features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi, Rajendra Prasad, Naga Shaurya, and others. The film was directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy.

