Netflix is one the best OTT platforms, offering a plethora of content we can entertain ourselves with. The movies span an array of genres and new ones keep getting added to the platform every month. With gripping plotlines, terrific visuals, and more, the top 10 trending movies on Netflix India today are worth a watch. So make sure to tune into these movies, when you’re in the mood for some entertainment this week.

Here are the top 10 trending movies on Netflix today in India.

Waltair Veeraya

Veeraya is a notorious fisherman, as well as an expert in smuggling goods. His egoistic stepbrother, ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, opposes his smuggling business. Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan star in the Telugu action film, directed by KS Ravindra.

We Have a Ghost

Kevin’s family becomes an internet sensation when they discover that their house is haunted by a ghost named Ernest. As Kevin and Ernest try to figure out Ernest’s past, they become targets of the CIA. The adventure comedy film stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston, David Harbour, Anthony Mackie, and others. The English film was directed by Christopher Landon.

Cirkus

Two sets of identical twins were sent off to two different families, in different cities. Years later, they coincidentally end up in the same town, causing confusion for the people around. Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others star in the Hindi comedy film, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam

Sundaram was part of a group of Malayalis, returning to Kerala from Velankanni. When the bus stops in a village in Tamil Nadu, he starts behaving like a local, confusing those travelling with him. Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the Malayalam drama movie stars Mammootty, Ramya Pandian, Ashokan, and others.

Thuvinu

A criminal mastermind and his team devise a plan to commit bank heists across Chennai, to find the corporation that looted people’s money. Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, and others star in prominent roles. The Tamil action thriller is directed by H. Vinoth.

Mission Manju

Set in 1970s Pakistan, an Indian RAW agent sets out to uncover a secret nuclear facility, that could potentially threaten the free world. The Hindi action thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain and others in prominent roles. Shantanu Bagchi directed the film.

Quiet Place Part 2

The Abbot family continues to fight for survival, as they venture into the unknown. They realize that the creatures that hunt by sound, are not the only threat they have to face. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Cillian Murphy, John Krasinski, and others star in the English sci-fi thriller. John Krasinski directed the film.

DSP

A flower seller’s son ends up in a fight with a ruthless gangster. He decides to become a policeman, to prevent such injustice from prevailing in society. Vijay Sethupathi and Prabhakar star in titular roles. The Tamil action drama was directed by Ponram.

An Action Hero

Maanav Khuranna was at the peak of his acting career when he gets accused of murder. His own life turns into an action movie, as he tries to flee the country. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the Hindi action comedy stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Madhav, and others.

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Ethan Hunt and his IMF team race against time, to stop a group of terrorists planning simultaneous nuclear attacks on different cities. The English action thriller stars Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg in lead roles. Christopher McQuarrie directed the film.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more OTT recommendations.