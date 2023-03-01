With March here, we can formally say goodbye to the cold embrace of winter and welcome the warmth of the summer’s hug. With summer on the way, the weather isn’t the only thing heating up. Many of the latest and hottest movies are getting released across several OTT platforms. With all that was released in January and February, we’d think that OTT releases would be slowing down, but they only seem to be picking up steam. From the sensational ‘Butta Bomma’ to the masterpiece ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’, a good number of movies are releasing on OTT platforms in the first week of March.

Here are the 5 latest movies releasing on OTT in the first week of March, which are sure to get things heated up.

Butta Bomma

Directed by Shouree Chandrashekar T Ramesh this romantic drama is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments in Association with Fortune Four Cinemas. The movie’s cast includes Anika Surendran, Arjun Das, and Surya Vasishta in the lead roles for a storyline that showcases that love isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. Catch the gripping drama captured by cinematographer Vamsi Patchipulusu at the theatres this weekend.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 4 March 2023

Iratta

This movie is about twins with conflicting personalities. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it causes the other to ponder upon his life choices. This Malayalam movie stars Joju George, Anjali, Srindaa, and Sreekanth Murali and was directed by Rohit Krishnan. Iratta is one of the most awaited releases on this list of movies releasing on OTT in the first week of March.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 3 March 2023

Kranthi

A young police officer sees his career moving forward and decides to marry the woman he is in love with. She is however murdered the next day and exactly a year later, his cousin goes missing as well. In his search for her, he uncovers many shocking discoveries about his past lover’s death. This movie stars Rakendu Mouli and Inaya Sultana. It is directed by Bhima Shankar.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 3 March 2023

Vasantha Kokila

A hardworking man who is determined to find success in his career decides to take a weekend off and go for a trip with his girlfriend. On the way, he decides to stay at the Vasantha Mullai lodge and his life is changed forever. This film is directed by Ramanan Purushothama and it stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Bobby Simha.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 3 March 2023

The Great Indian Kitchen

Conflict is always bound to erupt when the new meets the old. This movie is about a well-educated woman who finds herself in an arranged marriage with a man from a conservative family. She becomes disillusioned when her mother-in-law leaves to look after her pregnant daughter. She realizes that the life they expect her to live isn’t the kind of life she wants for herself. The movie stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. It is directed by Jeo Baby.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 3 March 2023

