Kerala is commended as one of the best holiday destinations in South India. The delicious food, rich culture, panoramic hill stations, backwaters, and several other reasons justify calling it God’s Own Country. It is no surprise that Kerala is on a bucket list for a vacation, considering how it boasts several picturesque hotspots and tons of ways to soak in the culture. Now that the vacation season is soon approaching, here is a list of reasons to visit Kerala for a fulfilling holiday.

Here are 6 reasons to visit Kerala this summer.

Appetizing Food

While you might be familiar with dishes like appam, puttu, and idiyappam, they are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Kerala cuisine. From spicy seafood, and vegetarian dishes to desserts, Kerala has a lot of flavourful delicacies to offer. Kerala cuisine is prominently popular for its seafood and other non-vegetarian dishes such as Karimeen Polichatu, Meen Manga Curry, Kozhi Porichathu, and more. Apart from that, vegetarian dishes such as Pathiri, Erissery, Olan, Ulli Theeyal, and Vellarikka Kichadi are just as popular. Ada Pradhaman, Palada Payasam, and Chatti Pathiri are some of the scrumptious dessert items.

Rich Culture

The festivals, cinema, art forms, and literature are a reflection of the rich culture of this state. Art forms such as Chendamelam, Thayambaka, Thiruvathira, and Kathakali captivate tourists with their engrossing performances. Onam is known for the infamous Sadhya, Onakalikal (games), Vallamkali (boat race), and Pulikali. And this would be incomplete without the mention of the Malayalam Cinema Industry, known for its well-written plotlines, amazing actors, and viral soundtracks.

Unique Heritage

Several architectural marvels stand as a reminder of the colonisation by Europeans. Fort Kochi, a charming seaside area, was once colonised by the Dutch, Portuguese, and British. Mattancherry Palace, Eddakkal Caves, Bekal Fort, St Mary’s Forane Church, and Krishnapuram Palace are some of the prominent heritage sites. Apart from that, there are several other monuments, forts, palaces, temples, and more left to explore and dive deep into the heritage of Kerala.

Tranquil Backwaters

The pristine backwaters of this state are what make it one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in India. Enjoy the peaceful backwaters on exquisite houseboats to make the most of your trip. As you keep going, you get to witness the mundane routine of the locals as they work on paddy fields, spot wildlife, and more. Most houseboats offer an overnight stay along with authentic food, leaving you with the best experience possible.

Picturesque Hills Stations

Enjoy the best getaway experience at the abundant number of hill stations that God’s Own Country has to offer. The picturesque hills are clad with tea plantations and have a plethora of waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, and lakes to explore. Some of the popular destinations include Munnar, Wayanad, Thekkady, Idduki, Vagamon, Silent Valley, and Athirappilly. If you’re looking for some adrenaline rush, then be sure to engage in adventure sports such as paragliding, mountain climbing, bamboo rafting, and more to elevate your experience.

Exotic Beaches

Flaming sunsets, adventure sports, and serene shores are some of the reasons to visit the beaches in Kerala. Apart from that, you can also take part in various adventure activities such as scuba diving, snorkelling, parasailing, surfing, and more. Varkala, Kovalam, Kozhikode, Marari, and Alappuzha are some of the beaches you should visit!

