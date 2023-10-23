The picturesque hill stations of Kerala come to life with a unique beauty when winter takes hold of the region. Your holiday will be set against the enchanting backdrop of misty hills and deep forests, providing a welcome escape from the heat and humidity that dominates the rest of the year. Apart from offering respite from the tropical climate, these hill stations team with wildlife and offer numerous opportunities for exploration and adventure.

Here are six hill stations in Kerala to visit if you are searching for winter vacation ideas.

Wayanad

Wayanad, a picturesque district in the northern part of Kerala, is overseen by the District Tourism Promotion Council, Wayanad. It boasts an abundance of hiking and camping trails, stunning waterfalls, caves, bird-watching spots, lush vegetation, and diverse wildlife. Over the years, it has become a popular destination for tourists. Visitors are particularly delighted by the variety of exotic products available, such as spices, coffee, tea, bamboo items, honey, and herbal plants. One of the top attractions in Wayanad is Kanthanpara Waterfalls, drawing visitors from around the world. Additionally, Wayanad offers breathtaking views of Karlad Lake, Pookode, and Karapuzha Dam.

Vagamon

Vagamon, a hill station situated near the Kottayam-Idukki border, offers a cool climate with summer daytime temperatures ranging from 10 to 23°C. This small plantation town, nestled amidst lush tea gardens, boasts endless stretches of green hills, dramatic gorges, and meandering streams. Located at an elevation of 1200 meters above sea level, Vagamon is known for its fresh mountain air, serene pine forests, small waterfalls, and picturesque meadows. The road leading to Vagamon is carved out of solid rock and is adorned with pine trees.

Idukki

Idukki, a geographically stunning high-range region of Kerala, is renowned for its dense forests and mountainous hills. In the cultural context of Kerala, Idukki is closely associated with electricity generation, as the Idukki hydroelectric power projects fulfil about two-thirds of the state’s electricity needs. This district, the second largest in terms of land area but with the lowest population density, is located in the Western Ghats of Kerala. With more than half of the district covered by forests, Idukki boasts a substantial forest reserve area. While villages are sparsely populated, urban areas are densely inhabited, and Idukki is often referred to as the spice paradise of Kerala.

Ponmudi

Ponmudi, a stunning hill station with golden valleys, tea plantations, and charming cottages, is located approximately 61 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram. As the name suggests, this destination truly stands out among Kerala’s other hill towns, situated at an elevation of around 3002 feet above sea level. The tranquil surroundings of Ponmudi reveal the captivating abundance of nature. The journey to Ponmudi through winding mountain roads, especially after rainfall, offers a magical view of this mist-shrouded hill station.

Munnar

Munnar is formed by the confluence of three mountain streams: Mudrapuzha, Nallathanni, and Kundala. This hill station, perched at an altitude of 1,600 meters above sea level, used to be the summer retreat for the British government in South India. Munnar is a popular honeymoon destination in Kerala, offering a range of resorts and accommodations to suit various budgets. It is known for its vast tea plantations, picturesque towns, meandering roads, and lodging options. Unique flora, such as the Neelakurinji, can be found in the grasslands and woodlands of the area.

Thekkady

The name Thekkady conjures images of spice-scented plantations, rolling hills, and elephants. The Periyar forests in Thekkady house one of India’s premier wildlife sanctuaries. The district is dotted with beautiful plantations and hill towns, interconnected by scenic hiking trails and mountain walks. The Periyar forests are home to endangered species, including White Tigers, making it one of the nation’s oldest tiger sanctuaries.

Let us know which of these Kerala hill stations you plan to visit for a winter getaway.