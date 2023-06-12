When the scorching heat of summer takes its toll, South India offers a multitude of breathtaking destinations and getaways to escape and rejuvenate. From the misty hills to serene lakes and lush forests, the region boasts a myriad of captivating locations. Pack your bags and dive into the world of mighty hills, deep forests, breathtaking viewpoints and much more.

Here are the best summer getaways in South India for a refreshing time and escape from the battering heat.

Yercaud

Nestled in the Eastern Ghats of Tamil Nadu, Yercaud is a picturesque hill station that offers respite from the summer heat. With its rolling hills, dense forests, and charming viewpoints, Yercaud is a nature lover’s paradise. Be sure to visit the enchanting Emerald Lake, explore the lush botanical gardens, and take a scenic boat ride in the tranquil waters. The pleasant climate and tranquillity of Yercaud make it a perfect summer retreat.

Kodaikanal

Located in the Palani Hills of Tamil Nadu, Kodaikanal is a breathtaking hill station that exudes charm and tranquillity. The misty mountains, cascading waterfalls, and sprawling meadows of Kodaikanal create a captivating ambience. Embark on a serene boat ride on the Kodaikanal Lake, visit the beautiful Coaker’s Walk, and explore the unique flora and fauna at Bryant Park. Kodaikanal’s cool climate and scenic beauty make it an ideal summer getaway.

Ponmudi

Perched in the Western Ghats of Kerala, Ponmudi is a hidden gem that promises a rejuvenating summer escape. The mist-laden hills, tea plantations, and gushing streams of Ponmudi create an idyllic setting. Hike through the verdant trails of Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, soak in the panoramic views from the Golden Valley viewpoint, and discover the natural beauty of the Meenmutty Waterfalls. Ponmudi’s serene ambience and untouched landscapes make it a nature lover’s paradise.

Coonoor

Tucked away in the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, Coonoor is a charming hill station renowned for its lush tea gardens and panoramic vistas. Take a memorable ride on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, explore Sim’s Park with its stunning collection of flowers and trees, and visit the stunning Dolphin’s Nose viewpoint for breathtaking vistas of the surrounding valleys. Coonoor’s cool climate and verdant landscapes make it an ideal summer retreat.

Agumbe

Nestled in the verdant Western Ghats of Karnataka, Agumbe is a paradise for nature enthusiasts. Known as the Cherrapunji of South India, Agumbe receives heavy rainfall and is home to rich biodiversity. Explore the Agumbe Rainforest Research Station, go on thrilling trekking expeditions to discover hidden waterfalls, and witness the mesmerizing sunset from Kundadri Hill. Agumbe’s lush greenery, wildlife, and awe-inspiring vistas make it a perfect summer getaway for adventure seekers.

Yelagiri

Situated in the Vellore district of Tamil Nadu, Yelagiri is a serene hill station that offers tranquillity and natural beauty. Immerse yourself in the serene atmosphere of Punganoor Lake, go trekking to the Swamimalai Hills for stunning views, and visit the Jalagamparai Waterfalls for a refreshing dip. Yelagiri’s pleasant climate, breathtaking landscapes, and welcoming locals make it a wonderful destination to beat the summer heat.

Let us know which one of these summer getaways in South India you are planning to visit.