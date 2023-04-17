Are you feeling the heat of summer already? Well, it’s time to take a rejuvenating break at some of the picturesque summer getaways in South India. Breathe in the fresh mountain air of Coorg and Ooty or dip in the crystal clear waters of the beaches in Goa and Gokarna. With diverse options, from Kerala’s tranquil backwaters to Pondicherry’s vibrant streets, you’re sure to find your perfect summer escape. In this article, we will look at some of the best getaways from South India for this summer to help you plan your ideal vacation. So, pack your bags, put on your shades, and prepare for a refreshing and unforgettable summer getaway!

Check out the list of picturesque summer getaways in South India to visit for a much-needed break.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the Nilgiri hills, Coonoor is a beautiful hill station that offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. With its picturesque tea gardens, waterfalls, and colonial architecture, Coonoor is a perfect destination for a summer getaway.

Varkala, Kerala

Varkala is a quaint and charming coastal town known for its cliffs and pristine beaches. The city is also home to numerous Ayurvedic spas, yoga centres, and wellness retreats, making it a perfect destination for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a popular hill station known for its breathtaking natural beauty and pleasant weather. With its lush green valleys, tea plantations, and misty mountains, Ooty is a perfect destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a stunning hill station known for its scenic beauty, coffee plantations, and rich cultural heritage. Coorg is a perfect destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers with its pristine waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries, and trekking trails.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey is a charming backwater town known for its serene beauty. Alleppey is a perfect destination for a relaxing and rejuvenating vacation with its peaceful backwaters, palm-fringed beaches, and houseboats.

Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu

Pondicherry is a unique destination that blends French colonial charm and Indian culture. Pondicherry is a perfect destination for a memorable and offbeat vacation experience with its vibrant streets, colourful houses, and beautiful beaches.

Let us know which one of these summer getaways in South India you plan to visit. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.