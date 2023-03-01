Action movies often bring our wildest imaginations and fantasies alive on the screen. From wild car chases to extreme and hardcore action sequences to intriguing plotlines, action movies are the ultimate form of entertainment for those looking for a less mentally taxing viewing experience. Not only are they appealing to human fantasies, but they also bring much excitement. With franchises like Fast and Furious being a testament to just how much the world actually loves action, this genre has proven that it offers excitement like no other. For your next round of binge-watching, consider watching these top-rated action movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are top-rated action movies on Amazon Prime Video with cult followings that you need to watch right now if you are looking for some explosive entertainment.

Fight Club

A man who struggles to get sleep at night meets a soap salesman by chance. Together, they start a fight club that builds up to so much more. As time goes by, a secret plot gets uncovered. This movie stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter and was directed by David Fincher.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Mad Max: Fury Road

A woman, in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, rebels against a tyrannical ruler in search of the place from which she comes. As she travels in search of this place, she meets a man who helps her in her plight. Mad Max: Fury Road stars Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, and Nicholas Hoult. It is directed by George Miller.

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Die Hard series

With five movies in this series, all starring none other than Bruce Willis, this series has a cult following like few others. From mentions in popular TV shows to several fans quoting several lines from the movies, this series is a must-watch for those in search of a cult action thriller.

IMDb rating: 5.2-8.2/10

Fast and Furious series

Heavily centred around street racing, cars, heists, spies and most importantly, family, every film in this series will be to every action fan’s tastes. The main star of this series, who is present in all but two films, Vin Diesel, plays the role of a master criminal and street racer, who values family above everything. Fast and Furious series revolves around the gang’s adventures, close calls of death, and much more. The tenth instalment is underway and is slated to release on 19 May 2023.

IMDb rating: 5.2-7.3/10

Bad Boys series

One of the favourite and most beloved action comedy movie series in the world, these movies blend intriguing plotlines, comedic action and a sassy sense of humour that can get anyone laughing. All of the Bad Boys movies star Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Follow along as they stand in the way of several dangerous criminals.

IMDb rating: 6.5-6.8/10

Baby Driver

A movie that has it all, Baby Driver consists of the perfect amounts of action, romance, suspense and thrill for viewers. This movie is about a skilled driver who has a debt to repay by pulling off heists for the person he owes a debt to. Baby Driver stars Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James and others. It is directed by Edgar Wright.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Let us know which one of these top-rated action movies on Amazon Prime Video is your favourite.