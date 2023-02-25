Wanna escape to a world of magic, myths, and adventures? The fantasy genre brings out our most absurd imaginations to life on screen. The aesthetically pleasing visuals and gripping plotlines captivate our attention and transport us to another world. Some of the best fantasy web series on Disney Plus Hotstar are highly rated and definitely worth a watch. Be sure to not miss out on these series next time you feel like watching something new!

Here are the 6 best fantasy web series on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Taaza Khabar

Vasant Gawade, a sanitation worker, stumbles upon magical powers that can predict the future. However, using it creates unfavourable consequences for himself and those around him. Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, and others feature in the Hindi comedy series, directed by Himank Gaur.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Game of Thrones

Nine noble families are at war against each other to control the lands of Westeros. In the midst of this, an ancient enemy, who was dormant for years, returns to threaten everyone’s existence. The English fantasy series is created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. The ensemble cast includes Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Iain Glen, and other notable actors.

IMDb rating: 9.2/10

House of the Dragon

Set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, two siblings from the House of Targaryen fight for the throne. This leads to a civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. The English series, a prequel to Game of Thrones, features Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and others. Ryan Condal and George RR Martin created the series.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

His Dark Materials

Lyra, a young girl, is destined to save her world from Magisterium, who represses people’s ties to magic. During her quest to save a friend, she discovers a shocking secret. Dafne Keen, Kit Connor, Ruth Wilson, and others feature in the English series, created by Jack Thorne.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Golden Spoon

Seung Cheon comes across a magical spoon, that allows him to switch lives with his rich best friend. He eventually has to make a choice between the two possible futures he has hands-on. The Korean fantasy series stars Yook Sung-jae, Lee Jong-won, and Chae Yeon-jung in lead roles. Hyun Wook Song directed the series.

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Connect

A kidnapped man gets his eye removed by a gang of organ hunters, and it is transplanted into a body of a serial killer. The man witnesses terrifying attacks carried out on the residents of the city. Jugn Hae-in, Go Kyung-po, and Kim Hye-jun stars in titular roles. The Korean series is directed by Takashi Miike.

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

