Netflix, the online streaming platform with over 200 million subscribers, undoubtedly has a plethora of entertaining content to offer. The content on Netflix ranges across different genres and languages. Turkish web series and movies are among the exceptionally entertaining content that this OTT platform has up its sleeve. Here is a collection of the best Turkish web series and movies on Netflix for you to enjoy.

Here is a list of the best Turkish web series and movies on Netflix.

Shahmaran

Sahsu finds the perfect opportunity to meet her estranged grandfather when visiting Adana. However, to her surprise, she finds herself amidst an ancient prophecy. Based on a book by Emine Buzkan Kaynak, this fantasy drama series stars Serenay Sarıkaya, Burak Deniz, Mert Ramazan Demir, and others in notable roles.

Love Tactics

Aslı, a fashion designer and a blogger, and Kerem, an ad executive, do not believe in love. They make a bet to make each other fall in love, using unique love tactics. Directed by Emre Kabakusak, this rom-com stars Demet Özdemir, Şükrü Özyıldız, Yasemin Yazıcı, and others in lead roles.

Private Lessons

Azra pretends to be a private tutor but in reality, she helps her students accomplish their goals in life and love. But, as she faces some bumps on her journey, she learns some valuable lessons herself. Directed by Kivanç Baruönü, this comedy-drama features Bensu Soral, Halit Özgür Sari, Helin Kandemir, and others in eminent roles.

Midnight at the Pera Palace

A journalist visiting a historic hotel in Istanbul accidentally time-travels into the past. Now, she must stop a scheme, that could result in changing the fate of modern Turkey. Based on a book by Charles King, this time travel series stars Hazal Kaya, Tansu Biçer, Selahattin Paşalı, and others in leading roles.

The Protector

Upon discovering that his connection to a mysterious ancient order, Hakan sets out to protect Istanbul from an undying enemy. Created by Binnur Karaevli, this action fantasy series stars Çagatay Ulusoy, Hazar Ergüçlü, Okan Yalabik, and others in plot-defining roles. It has four seasons.

As the Crow Flies

After discovering the dark side of Lale Kiran, the news host she idealizes, Aslı begins to sabotage her work and causes conflict in her marriage. This psychological drama series features Birce Akalay, Miray Daner, and İbrahim Çelikkol in plot-defining roles.

