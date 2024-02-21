We’re three days into the week, and the pressure is undoubtedly on. Faced with the never-ending hustle of school, work, or other life commitments – our lives can lose some colour. What better way to bring it back than to unwind with a wholesome movie and a tub full of popcorn? In the years past, there have been some great feel-good OTT movies worth watching if you need a pick-me-up. Romance, comedy, and some good ol’ family drama – this list of movies has all the essential tropes to lighten your heart!

Gulmohar

A heartwarming drama that follows the final four days of the Batra family, leaving their 31-year-old family home as they prepare to move to a new city. As their beloved home is being brought down to give way to a high rise, the family comes together for one last party, a celebration filled with nostalgia and bittersweet memories. The film beautifully captures the essence of family bonds, love, and the pain of parting, leaving the audience with a warm feeling of familial love and the importance of cherishing moments spent with loved ones.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Intern

You’re never too late to start anew – Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower, stands to be a stark reminder of this as he becomes a senior intern at an online fashion site. Despite his age, Ben brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to the table and quickly becomes popular with his younger co-workers. He forms an unlikely friendship with the company’s workaholic CEO, Jules Ostin.

The film explores themes of friendship, ageism, and the value of experience in a world obsessed with youth. With a budding but strong friendship between this gentle old man and the ambitious young woman, it is one of those wholesome OTT movies that reminds us how important human connection is.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dil Dhadakne Do

“Dil Dhadakne Do” is a vibrant and engaging film that revolves around the Mehras, a wealthy Punjabi family burdened by issues. The patriarch, Kamal Mehra, is a businessman struggling to keep his company afloat, while his wife, Neelam, feels trapped in her life as a housewife. To celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary, they invite their friends and family on a 10-day Mediterranean cruise.

While portraying the dynamics between societal pressures and dysfunctional families, the film also heals by taking on a tone of reconciliation and self-discovery.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

Soul

“Soul” is a Disney and Pixar’s animated film that tells the story of Joe Gardner, a middle school teacher and aspiring pianist who falls into a coma following an accident.

In his quest to reunite his separated soul and body, Joe embarks on a journey in The Great Before, a place where souls build their destiny.

The meaning of life and the joy of following one’s passion are two of the biggest themes conveyed by this film. Joe’s journey is not just about getting back to his body, but also about understanding what makes life truly worth living.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Mamma Mia

If music from the 70s or 80s gets your heart pumping, ‘Mamma Mia’ is sure to give you a serotonin boost. A musical set on a colourful Greek island, featuring the hit songs of ABBA, the story follows a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, each of whom could potentially be her father. This leads to a series of comic and romantic misadventures. The movie is simply a joyful celebration of love, family, and music.

Where to watch: Jio Cinema, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

These feel-good OTT movies come with their heartwarming messages. Beyond just putting you in a good mood, we hope that they remind you of better days and reaffirm your faith in the goodness of the world! So, get cosy, and prepare to be taken to worlds made of feel-good fantasies that make you laugh and cry (happy tears). Happy watching!

