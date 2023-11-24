Embrace the spirit of the season with these spooky movies. A handpicked collection of top horror movies which are eerie, and downright terrifying available on Netflix. As the leaves fall and the night creeps in, there’s no better way to get enjoy these movies than by dimming the lights, grabbing some popcorn, and immersing yourself in a world of cinematic scares. Watch these top spine-chilling movies on Netflix to ensure your weekend movie binge night is a scream-filled success.

Fear Street: The Trilogy

Adapted from R. L. Stine’s book series, the “Fear Street” trilogy comprises three films centered on a group of teens battling a centuries-old curse in the eerie town of Shadyside, Ohio, while its neighbor, Sunnyside, enjoys perpetual good luck. Set in various time periods, these movies offer a thrilling mix of mystery and scares, although they aren’t for the faint of heart, as they also feature their share of graphic horror and gore, making them perfect for a scary movie watch with your gang.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Get into the Halloween mood with a classic high school slasher, “There’s Someone Inside Your House.” Follow a Hawaiian transfer student’s perspective as she relocates to Nebraska, only to discover a series of gruesome murders happening around her. The twist: the victims are far from innocent, which adds a peculiar twist to the scary movie.

Hubie Halloween

Starring an ensemble cast with the likes of Adam Sandler, Kevin James, and Maya Rudolph, “Hubie Halloween” is a comedy-horror flick. This horror movie plot follows Hubie, a devoted Halloween enthusiast working in a deli, as he embarks on a mission to rescue his town of Salem, Massachusetts, from a perilous kidnapper. The catch? The town’s folk and the police view Hubie as a troublemaker, making it challenging for him to garner any support for his urgent warnings.

Nightbooks

For a family-friendly Halloween choice, “Nightbooks” is a dark fantasy scary movie packed with Halloween magic. It weaves a tale of magical books, ancient spirits, enchanted woods, and spine-chilling stories. Its stunning art direction and production design make it enjoyable not just for kids but also for adults seeking a visually captivating horror movie.

The Babysitter

“The Babysitter” is a dark comedy that weaves classic teenage horror elements into a fun Halloween tale. It boasts a talented, up-and-coming cast and a dose of satanic cult intrigue for that perfect scary Halloween vibe. Initially, the babysitter appears ideal, but as a young boy stays up late, he uncovers her involvement in a bloodthirsty cult. With a mix of light horror and humor, he races to expose her and her friends before they target him. As a bonus, Netflix released the sequel, “The Babysitter: Killer Queen,” making it a fantastic Halloween double-feature.

The Ritual

Four friends in remote Sweden face terrifying, inescapable horrors in “The Ritual.” As they delve deeper, the chilling intensity escalates, perfect for a spine-tingling Halloween movie night. The encounter various scary instances throughout the night, which keep them on their feet. The film which stars Rafe Spall, Arsher Ali and Robert James-Collier in lead roles, is definitely one of the top horror movies.

Let us know which of these top spine-chilling movies on netflix you are binging this weekend.

