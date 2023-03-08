As the new week has commenced, our demand for new entertainment has also kick-started. Lucky for us, OTT platforms are also geared up to release new web series this week of March. From comedy, action, and thriller to drama, web series in all genres are scheduled to release on diverse OTT platforms. Furthermore, much-awaited web series like Rana Naidu and The Glory season 2 are also set to turn up on the big screens. So stay tuned and catch up with these new web series releasing on OTT this week of March.

Here is a list of the web series releasing on OTT this week of March.

College Detectives

Four youths from a college take up the mission to solve mystery cases in their college. They play detectives while dealing with the chaos of their college life. A soulful blend of mystery, comedy, college, and crime is presented in the series. Mugdha Agarwal, Vidur Chugh, Karpoor Gaurav, and Harshal Singh feature in plot definig roles.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Release date: 8 March 2023

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

The docuseries investigates the enigma behind MH370, a plane with 239 people, that mysteriously disappeared into thin air. It attempts to understand one of the greatest mysteries known to the modern world. The series is scheduled to air in three parts.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 8 March 2023

Anger Tales

Four people dealing with different stories, seem to have the exact solution to their problems. Directed by Prabhala Tilak, the Malayalam series stars Madonna Sebastian, Suhas, Bindhu Madhavi, and Sriram Reddy Solasane in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 9 March 2023

Accidental Farmer & Co

A young carefree villager is upset at his grandfather for not leaving behind any valuables for him. He happens to discover a magical plant that blesses him with fortunes. However, the news soon spreads throughout the village, causing trouble for him. The Tamil web series stars Vaibhav, Ramya Pandian, Badava Gopi, and others in prime roles. Sugan Jay directed the comedy series.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 10 March 2023

Happy Family Conditions Apply

The Dholakia family has four generations living under the same roof. The household navigates the eccentricities and madness of living together. The Hindi comedy series features an ensemble cast including Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Julka, and others. Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas Majethia directed the series.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 10 March 2023

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is a problem solver for the rich and famous. He is quick to solve any given problem, however, the problem he cannot handle is his own ex-convict father. Based on the series Ray Donovan, this suspenseful drama features eminent actors like Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 March 2023

The Glory- Season 2

Moon Dong-eun was bullied her whole high school life by a group of friends. Traumatised by the events, she decides to take revenge on the ones who caused her misery. The new season will showcase her plans in full motion. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this Korean revenge drama stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and others in plot-centric roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 March 2023

