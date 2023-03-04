The Malayalam cinema industry is one of the most prominent film industries in the country. They are known for their visually striking cinematography and creative and relatable plotlines. No matter the genre, this industry knows how to deliver a well-scripted movie. When it comes to the comedy genre, Malayalam comedy movies perfectly address various light-hearted and social issues, with a sense of humour. If you’re looking for critically acclaimed Malayalam comedy movies on OTT, then look no further. This list comprises some must-watch films that will surely have you cracking up.

Here are the top critically acclaimed Malayalam comedy movies on OTT.

Halal Love Story

A group of aspiring filmmakers come together to make a feature film. The movie follows the challenges they face as they try to conform to the halal guidelines of the Islamic organization they’re part of. Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the comedy movie stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Joju George, Grace Antony, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

Gauthamante Radham

Gauthaman gets excited when he gets his driver’s license. He finally fulfils his long dream of driving his family car for the first time. Basil Joseph, Neeraj Madhav, Renji Panicker, and others star in the movie, directed by Anand Menon.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.3/10

Madhura Raja

Raja Narashima, a respected village head, tries to save his elder brother, who was accused of a crime, he did not commit. Things get difficult when an illegal liquor dealer starts terrorizing the village. This action comedy stars Mammootty, Jai, and Jagapathi Babu in titular roles. Vysakh directed the film.

OTT platform: Zee5

IMDb rating: 6/10

Minnal Murali

Directed by Basil Joseph, this movie follows the story of Jaison, a young tailor. He mysteriously gains superpowers after being struck by lightning one day. He shoulders the responsibility of protecting his village after an unexpected adversary arises. Tovino Thomas, Guru Somasundaram, Aju Varghese, and others star in the action comedy drama.

OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

An ex-robber gets falsely accused of theft by an MLA. He decides to retaliate against him in court and faces hurdles while doing so. The satirical crime movie stars Kunchacko Boban, Gayathrie, Rajesh Madhavan, and others in lead roles. Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval directed the movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8/10

Mukundan Unni Associates

Mukundan Unni, an ambitious advocate, is desperate to make it big in his career. He leaves no stone unturned to achieve the growth, respect, and prosperity he craves. Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sudhi Koppa star in the crime comedy movie. Abhinav Sunder Nayak directed the film.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

IMDb rating: 8/10

