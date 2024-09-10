While Bollywood hits like Stree 2, Munjiya, and the upcoming Vampires of Vijay Nagar may be the talk of the town, South Indian horror-comedy movies are in a league of their own. These films serve up the perfect blend of spine-tingling scares and laugh-out-loud moments. That said, here are 5 such classic South Indian horror-comedies on OTT platforms that will take you from you on a rollercoaster of chills and laughs:

1. Kanchana:

Raghava Lawrence plays s a fearful and timid man who pretends to be a brave soul in front of his friends. As he deals with his own internal fears, he gets entangled with a supernatural being, marking the start of a turn of events in his life.

With Raghava Lawrence’s knockout performance, Kanchana stands out as one of the best horror-comedy movies produced in Tamil cinema. The film strikes a balance between hilarious moments and spine-chilling thrills, all wrapped in a gripping storyline.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer:

2. Prema Katha Chitram

Prema Katha Chitram puts a romantic spin on the horror-comedy genre. This Telugu gem blends romance, horror and comedy into a unique cinematic experience. The story revolves around a group of friends who, in a bid to overcome their financial difficulties, decide to rent a horror house and commit suicide. However, chaos starts when one of their friends gets possessed.

Starring Sudheer Babu, Nandita, Praveen and Sapthagiri, Prema Katha Chitram is one of the Telugu film industry’s most memorable romantic horror-comedies.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Trailer:

3. Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada:

A female ghost falls head over heels in love with a guy and follows him everywhere. While he is exploring places with his friends, she tries to mingle with them. This light-hearted horror-comedy combines laugh-out-loud scenes with a heartwarming love story, making it a fun watch.

With Nikhil, Avika, Heeba, and Nandita in lead roles, the movie will make you laugh, cry, and maybe even cheer for the ghostly romance!

OTT platforms: Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Aha

Trailer:

4. Dhilluku Dhuddu 2:

When Karthik, a doctor, tries to woo nurse Maya, he gets thrashed by a ghost protecting her. To deal with this, Karthik and the neighbors decide to set up Viji, the neighborhood nuisance, with Maya, hoping the ghost will harm him instead.

Starring Santhanam, Shritha Sivadas, and Motta Rajendran, this horror-comedy guarantees laughs, scares, and a fun-filled evening.

OTT platform: ZEE5

Trailer:

5. Pretham:

Three young men, who have been friends since their college years, come together to start a business in their 30’s. They invest all their money into a resort in Kerala. However, things go awry when their happy beginnings infused with paranormal activities.

This 2016 Malayalam film, directed by Ranjith Sankar, blends friendship, comedy, and supernatural elements, with just the right amount of tension to give you goosebumps. Starring Jayasurya and a stellar cast, Pretham brings laughs and goosebumps in equal measure!

OTT platform: SUN NXT

Trailer:

These South Indian horror-comedies on OTT platforms promise a blend of scares and laughs that will keep you hooked! Comment below and tell us what we have missed in this list.

