The skies have turned grey in the Telugu states, the air has grown chilly, and raindrops have been pitter-pattering on the streets for the last few days: it is officially couch potato weather. There’s no better way to enjoy this weather than by snuggling in with some good food and a binge-worthy watch. Luckily, the Telugu releases coming up on OTT this week are promising, with exciting titles on the list. Check out these 5 latest OTT releases for a good time:

1. Mr Bachchan

Mr Bachchan is the Telugu remake of Ajay Devgn’s 2018 Hindi film “Raid,” directed by Rajkumar Gupta. It’s inspired by the real-life income tax raid on Indian industrialist Sardar Inder Singh.

Ravi Teja stars as Anand, aka Mr Bachchan, a dedicated Income Tax officer known for exposing black money and bringing down the corrupt. The story revolves around his battle with local politician MP Jaggayya, who’s out for revenge after Bachchan’s raid humiliates his family. As Jaggayya hunts him down, Anand and his team execute a high-stakes raid on Jaggayya’s own residence.

The film delves into how Anand earned the nickname “Mr Bachchan,” his challenges with raids, and the events that led to his suspension.

Release date: September 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. #Aay

#Aay is a 2024 Telugu rom-com written and directed by Anji K. Maniputhra, starring Narne Nithin and Nayan Sarika.

Set in the rain-soaked town of Amalapuram, #Aay explores the highs and lows of friendship and love, all while subtly addressing caste divisions. The film’s tagline, ‘Mem friends andi’ (we are friends), captures its heart, as the group of friends experiences the excitement of first love and the complexities of family ties. While the tone remains light, it highlights the power of relationships to rise above social barriers.

Release date: September 12

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Committee Kurrollu Committee Kurrollu, set in a peaceful village in West Godavari, is a coming-of-age drama about friendship, loyalty, and the simple joys of rural life. Directed by Yadu Vamsi, the film follows a tight-knit group of friends who grow up together. But as the story unfolds, a heated debate over the reservation system causes rifts among them. With a fresh cast and authentic village vibes, Committee Kurrollu offers a slice-of-life narrative that celebrates rural bonds while touching on deeper societal issues. With a 9-star rating on IMDB, it is one of the most-anticipated Telugu OTT releases this week. Release date: September 12 OTT Platform: ETV Win

4. Raghu Thatha

Raghu Thatha centres on a rebellious young woman, Kayalvizhi, who is forced to choose between principle and patriarchy. Kayalvizhi Pandian is a feminist and anti-Hindi imposition activist, who also writes stories under the pseudonym “Ka Pandian”. Her grandfather, however, discovers that he has stomach cancer and expresses his desire to see Kayalvizhi marry.

While being reluctant, Kayalvizhi turns her nose at all the suitors her family presents to her. Instead, she proposes to Selvan, a longtime friend, who, however, turns out to betray her and threatens her second identity as a writer. While this is originally a Tamil-language film, the Telugu-dubbed version is coming to OTT as well.

Release date: September 13

OTT Platform: Zee5

5. Nunakkuzhi

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Nunakkuzhi stars Basil Joseph and Grace Antony in this originally Malayalam-language comedy-drama. Basil Joseph plays Aby Zacharia, the CEO of a successful company, who finds himself in a panic when his personal laptop is seized during an income tax raid. The film follows Aby’s desperate attempts to cover up his shady business dealings, resulting in a web of comical lies and errors. Nunakkuzhi will be available for streaming in Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada.

Release date: September 13

OTT Platform: Zee5

Clearly, there’s a lot of entertainment in store. As the rain beats down this week, make sure to make the most of the cosy weather by indulging in one of these Telugu OTT releases. These releases follow interesting narratives and are family-friendly, so make sure to rope in your close ones for a binge-watching session!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.