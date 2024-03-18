Got a case of Monday blues? Not to worry! The perfect antidote for a difficult day is to have a good time and a hearty laugh: in essence, watch a funny movie. Following a relaxing weekend, Mondays can be tough, but these 10 movies, spanning from romantic comedy to action comedy, will put you at ease once you watch them. Packed with uproarious sequences and unexpected plot twists, these movies will surely give you some much-needed comedic relief this Monday!

Manmadhudu



This Telugu film is a romantic comedy that revolves around the character of a man who dislikes women and has decided to remain a bachelor for life. Hilarity ensues from the situations he finds himself in when a woman comes into his life and turns it upside down. The witty one-liners and the comic timing of the actors, especially the lead actor Nagarjuna, will not fail to make you laugh out loud!

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Crazy, Stupid, Love

A 2011 American romantic comedy film that tells the story of Cal Weaver, a middle-aged man whose life changes dramatically when his wife Emily asks him for a divorce. Cal’s life takes a turn when he meets Jacob Palmer, a young, charismatic womanizer. Jacob takes Cal under his wing, teaching him the art of charming women. The film is filled with humor and wit as it navigates love and relationships, making it one of the most delightful comedy movies to watch.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Apple TV

OMG: Oh My God

A Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film. The story revolves around Kanji Lalji Mehta, a middle-class Gujarati atheist who owns a shop of Hindu idols and antiques in Mumbai. He doesn’t believe in God and often mocks religious activities. However, when his shop is the only one destroyed in a low-intensity earthquake, his family and friends blame it on his atheism. His insurance claim is rejected as the disaster is classified under “Act of God”. Out of options, Kanji decides to sue God in court, leading to a series of humorous and thought-provoking events.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee5

F2 & F3

Two greedy men, Venky and Varun, get married and try to control their dominating wives. What follows is a slapstick tale of confusion and misunderstanding as their wives put them in place. In F3, the sequel, the men are caught in financial problems. Upon hearing talk about a wealthy industrialist looking for his heir, they decide to pretend to be his sons to inherit his wealth. What results is a lot of ‘fun and frustration’.

OTT Platform: F2 on Prime Video, F3 on Netflix

Jump Street

“Jump Street” is a series of American action comedy films that revolve around two police officers, Schmidt and Jenko. In “21 Jump Street” (2012), they are assigned to an undercover unit, using their youthful appearances to blend in as high school students and stop the spread of a synthetic drug.

“22 Jump Street” (2014) is the sequel where Schmidt and Jenko go undercover at a local college after making their way through high school twice. Both movies offer many laughs as we watch the main characters try and fit into their new younger lives, ending up in amusingly uncomfortable situations as they try not to get caught.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Apple TV

Loukyam

Venky helps his friend elope with his lover, leading to a series of misadventures as the latter’s family seek to punish him. He then falls in love with Chandrakala, but her brother turns out to be a local mafia head! With not one, but two targets on his head, Venky uses wit and charm to squirm his way out of his problems. The humorous dialogues sprinkled on top will surely have you in stitches!

OTT Platform: Zee5

Delhi Belly

An Indian action-comedy film that revolves around three roommates living in Delhi – journalist Tashi, photographer Nitin, and cartoonist Arup. Their lives take a hilariously chaotic turn when they unknowingly become the targets of a ruthless gangster due to a mix-up involving a package containing expensive diamonds.

OTT Platform: Netflix, Prime Video

Good Newwz

A fun watch directed by Raj Mehta that will make you laugh to tears. The film revolves around two couples, both with the surname Batra, who are trying to conceive babies through in-vitro fertilization. However, a mix-up occurs at the clinic, and the couples find out that the sperms of each husband have been mixed with the eggs of the other wife.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Apple TV, Zee 5

We’re The Millers

David Clark, a small-time marijuana dealer finds himself in a big debt to his supplier, Brad Gurdlinger. To clear his debt, David is forced to smuggle a large shipment of marijuana from Mexico into the U.S. To avoid suspicion at the border, he hires a stripper named Rose, a runaway teenager named Casey, and his naive neighbour Kenny to pose as his family, the “Millers”.

OTT Platform: Prime Video, Netflix

Hara Pheri

The story revolves around three men – Raju, Shyam, and their landlord Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. All three are in desperate need of money and chance upon a ransom call through a cross-connection. They hatch a plan to claim the ransom for themselves, leading to a series of hilarious situations!

OTT Platform: Prime Video

As you gear up to tackle another week, remember that laughter is the best stress-buster. These comedy movies, each unique in their humour and hilarity, are perfect to watch and get rid of the Monday lag. So, sit back, relax, and fall off the couch laughing with glee!

