They say laughing is good for health, and believe us when we say this, they weren’t wrong about it. A good set of jokes is all we need to light up our mood and make our day by lifting our spirits. Some famous comedians of the country are back in the city with a line of shows, a new set of jokes, and never-ending laughter. Everything while making you forget about the sadness you had within, the discouragement you received, and the sorrows you tried to forget. Check for the comedy shows in Vizag mentioned below, make time some time, and refresh.

Tuesday Open Mic – standup comedy

Cafe Enchante: Visakhapatnam

23 Jan 2024

Jokes on Tuesday will help you pull yourself until the weekend. The Cafe Enchante, in Lawsons Bay Visakhapatnam, is hosting a standup comedy show on 23 January 2024. There is no entry fee but the passes need to be booked. Register yourself beforehand to avoid the last-minute hassle.

Wednesday Open Mic Night – standup comedy

Wabi Sabi Art Cafe : Visakhapatnam

24 Jan 2024

Wellness Wednesday is a reminder for you to take care of yourself. Vizag Komedians, the local group of standup comedians, is back again. Their new set of jokes are sure to win your hearts. Grab your free passes, pay for your food, and try to relax, because they won’t let you, since you will be laughing your stomach out loud like there is no tomorrow.

Thursday Comedy Open Mic

Star Drive In: Visakhapatnam

25 Jan 2024

English jokes? Want to pick up some good ones to share at your workplace? Here they are. Vizag Komedians are hosting a stand-up comedy show at Star Drive-In, Visakhapatnam. Touching state politics, family, society, relationships, college life, and much more, the Vizag Komedians know how to crack you up. Like always, entry is free and so are their jokes. Grab your free passes and get ready to experience the feeling of freshness from the comedy shows in Vizag.

Friday Comedy Open Mic

Roto: Visakhapatnam

26 Jan 2024

Who wouldn’t wanna laugh out loud on a Friday night? The Vizag Komedians are coming up with an exclusive stand-up comedy show at Roto, Visakhapatnam on 26 January 2024. The local comedians of Vizag are going to make your evening energetic, especially after a hectic day at work, with their fresh jokes. Keep in mind that the entry is free but you must carry a pass. Make sure you show up at the event on time in order not to miss any of the jokes.

Saturday Comedy Open Mic

Brew Buzz: Visakhapatnam

27 Jan 2024

Vizag Komedians are in action the very next day at the Brew Buzz near Rushikonda, Vizag on 27 January 2024. Come with your friends and laugh out loud until you cannot. Local talent and local jokes, seem relatable right? Be there on time, not just to avoid missing out on jokes but also a seat for yourself. The entry is free.

Enjoy the jokes, maybe a sip of coffee and snacks, everything while you pre-book your passes and find a good spot to sit and enjoy. Let us know your review after the show.

