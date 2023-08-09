Cometh Weekend Cometh Entertainment! With the weekend approaching us, The Grin Club, a popular comedy club prominent in Vizag and Vijayawada, is coming up with two exciting stand-up comedy shows with renowned comedians this Saturday. Hosted at Four Points By Sheraton, these comedy specials are sure to keep you tickling throughout.

The first show will feature the renowned Telugu-English comic Rajasekhar Mamidanna, a seasoned artist with abundant experience in cracking up audiences across the country. With his upcoming special, FRIENDS, Rajasekhar exudes confidence, quoting it as one of his best shows so far. Known for his witty take on mid-life crises, married life, and various aspects of life, the stand-up comic is a familiar face among the comedy-loving crowd of Vizag, a city that will be hosting for the third time this year.

Up next is the winner of the popular reality show, Comicstaan-3, Aashish Solanki. The comic will be visiting Vizag and Vijayawada for the first time on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Presented by The Grin Club, this family-friendly show will have Solanki sharing his witty observation on relatable topics. Good Boy Better Show, a Hindi stand-up comedy special, will commence at 8:30 pm at Four Points by Sheraton.

For tickets, contact +91 7338869596 or visit BookMyShow or DM The Grin Club on Instagram.

