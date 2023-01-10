Humour is as essential to a healthy life as any other aspect you can think of. Indians weren’t really known for being funny until Russel Peters started taking the world by storm as a stand-up comedian. Until then, the west was fairly unaware of the quality of humour that Indians actually had to offer. With the advent of OTTs, Indian comedy specials started to gain popularity both at home and abroad. Comics like Vir Das are a driving force in this export of humour. Netflix, one of the leading platforms in the OTT circuit, offers its subscribers a handful of stand-up comedy shows by some of the best Indian artists.

Here is our pick of the best Indian stand-up comedy shows on Netflix.

Amit Tandon: Family Tandoncies

As a well-experienced family man, Amit Tandon offers a unique perspective into the life of an average Indian family man. In this special, Amit goes over the struggles and difficulties of being a father and a husband. His humorous twist on these issues is a breath of fresh air from the regular Indian stand-up comedy scene. Most of the special is done in Hindi, however, you can always turn on the subtitles to have a laugh if the language is not your forte.

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet

Kapil Sharma is probably best known for constantly getting into trouble on Twitter and having online spats with politicians and public figures. Apart from this, Kapil is also a hilarious comedian. With his unapologetic and bold expressions, he will surely hold 100% of your attention and keep you rolling with laughter. He even involves his wife a bit in this special that will have you in stitches. This special is also done predominantly in Hindi.

Vir Das: Landing

Vir Das is an extremely accomplished man in his own right. Having acted in Bollywood films as well, this insanely creative man has a host of accomplishments that will leave you gawking. All of this is overshadowed by his insanely hilarious comedy. In this show, Vir Das talks about his childhood. He then goes into the challenges of finding his footing in this world and getting to where he is today. The show is done in English and therefore accessible to a wider audience.

Kanan Gill: Yours Sincerely

Like most stand-up comedians, Kanan Gill did not start his adult life dreaming of a career in comedy. He studied computer sciences and had a regular nine-to-five like most of us. A twist of fate brought him the fame and success he has today. In Yours Sincerely, Kanan revisits a letter he wrote to himself when he was 15 with a list of expectations he had for his adult self. His comedic take on this letter keeps the crowd enthralled, and will do the same to you as well. The majority of this show is in English.

Kaneez Surka: Ladies Up

Ladies Up features a couple of female comedians. Kaneez Surka is the most notable in this series, however. She’s most well-known for working alongside Cyrus Broacha in CNN’s “The Week that Wasn’t”. During her bit in Ladies Up, Kaneez goes over the finer bits of being an NRI and dealing with NRIs as well. She also discusses her struggles in life being a woman and finding her way around life. This show is done in English as well.

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room

Kenny Sebastian is probably one of the newest comedians in the Indian comedy scene. He has managed to strike a chord with much of the youth in India as most of his material is very relevant to millennials and the older Gen Zs. In this special, Kenny does a comical analysis of various common issues faced by Indians. He also includes a bit of music in his bit and uses some Hindi phrases for comedic effect.

Let us know your review if you have already watched any one of these in the list of best Indian stand-up comedy shows on Netflix. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.