Ready to laugh your stomachs off this year end? As we move closer to the new year, we definitely need a breather to conclude the year after the long ride it has been. This weekend, try out something different and enjoy a hilarious time with your loved ones. Saikiran is all set to perform his standup comedy show – Pure Veg jokes and Matrimania in Vizag on 24 December 2023. So whether its with a friend, or if you want to have a good laugh by yourself, come attend the show at Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignana Kendram.

Saikiran is performing two shows in Vizag, one at 5pm and other at 7pm. Considering the overwhelming response to the 5pm show, a 7pm show was added which would give audience some extra laughs. In the 5pm show, Saikiran will be sharing ‘Pure Veg Jokes’ which are largely stories from his childhood and childhood habits, some traumas, which many of us are sure to relate.

The 7pm show named as ‘Matrimania’ is a show about different situations parents put you in to get you married. As we all know, arranged marriage is a huge deal in India, and the pressure to get married after a certain age is real. It is highly recommended that you watch this show with your parents, for some light hearted fun and relatability on the topic.

Saikiran is one of the most viral English comedian of India on YouTube. With over 50 million views, he has toured multiple shows across India and abroad. Saikiran has been performing live standup comedy for over a decade, and he is here once again in Vizag to entertain you all with his show. The Grin Club is beyond excited to be producing his shows in Chennai & Vizag this weekend to end the year on a high laughter dose. This year, The Grin Club has successfully hosted 25+ comedians in Vizag and spread laughter to over 3000 audience in Vizag alone. The high profile comedy club has huge plans for 2024, so watch out.

