This Father’s Day, go beyond the routine and give your dad a celebration to remember. From indulgent brunches to heartfelt thalis, soulful music to stand-up comedy, the city has something for every kind of dad this June 15th. Here’s a roundup of some of the best places to celebrate the father figures in your life this Father’s Day in Visakhapatnam.

1. Lavish Father’s Day Brunch at Novotel Varun Beach

Set against the stunning seascape of the Bay of Bengal, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach is curating a heartfelt celebration at its renowned all-day dining restaurant, The Square. On June 15, enjoy a gourmet Father’s Day Brunch featuring a delectable buffet spread, specially crafted for all kinds of food-loving dads.

Adding to the indulgence, live music will set a joyful tone for the afternoon, while interactive games and family-friendly races promise laughter, bonding, and delightful moments for dads and their children.

Venue: The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 2500 + taxes per person (25% off for fathers at the table)

Reservations: 7799884036

2. Father’s Day Thali at Radisson Blu

For the dad who finds joy in comfort food and traditional flavours, Ethnic at Radisson Blu is offering a Father’s Day Special Thali packed with soulful, authentic dishes. This specially curated thali is designed to evoke nostalgia and offer warmth!

Venue: Ethnic, Radisson Blu Resort

Date: June 15 only

Reservations: 9154891984

They also have a 20% discount at Malgudi, where you can get access to unlimited liquor, pool, live food stations, and more! Book your slot by calling them at 8247865909, 9154247315, or 9154831209.

3. Flat 20% Off for Dads at The Park Vizag

Celebrate the pillar of your family at any of the dining outlets in The Park Hotel Visakhapatnam with a flat 20% discount on Father’s Day. Whether your dad loves global cuisine or Indian delicacies, the hotel offers something for every taste.

Offer Valid: June 15, 2025

Reservations: +91 8712268675

4. Brunch with a Twist at Fairfield by Marriott

Kava at Fairfield by Marriott Visakhapatnam is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch that promises both flavour and fun. The specially curated menu is perfect for celebrating the superhero in your life.

Special Offer: 50% OFF on dad’s brunch with groups of 4 or more

Venue: Kava, Fairfield by Marriott

Time: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Reservations: 8916688999 / 8978033440

5. Artistic Father’s Day Brunch at The Bheemili Resort by Accor Hotels

Take your dad for a scenic coastal drive to Bheemili and enjoy an artistic brunch experience at The Bheemili Resort. A 25% discount for all dads adds an extra reason to celebrate.

Date: June 15

Time: 12:30 PM to 4 PM

Venue: The Bheemili Resort by Accor Hotels

6. Special Discounts at Dolphin Hotel

Dolphin Hotel is offering multiple discounts across its popular dining venues:

Horizon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant

15% off on buffet lunch

10% off on à la carte menu

Cascades Coffee Shop

15% off on buffet dinner

10% off on à la carte menu and buffet lunch

For reservations, call: 9396932060 / 9347693116

7. Celebrate with Music and Memories at Escape Room, Seethammadhara

This Father’s Day, Escape Room in Seethammadhara, Vizag is transforming into a hub of soulful entertainment with a live band, open mic sessions for dedications, stories, and songs, and other fun family-friendly activities.

It’s a chance to share memories and create new ones in a cosy, joyful atmosphere.

Date: June 15

Time: 5:30 PM onwards

Contact: 9346580850

Registration: Here

8. Laughter Therapy: Telugu Stand-up Comedy Show by Narendra

Wrap up Father’s Day with a hearty dose of humour at Zero Resto Café, Lawsons Bay Colony. Comedian Narendra brings you “Nanna Ki Anni Telusu”, a family-friendly Telugu stand-up show centred around parenting, everyday fatherhood, and life’s funny moments.

Date: June 15, 2025

Venue: Zero Resto Café, Lawsons Bay Colony

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Tickets: Book here

Whether you’re clinking glasses at a five-star brunch or laughing till your sides hurt at a comedy show, you can celebrate Father’s Day in Visakhapatnam with warmth, gratitude, and unforgettable moments at these places.

