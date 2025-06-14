This Father’s Day, go beyond the routine and give your dad a celebration to remember. From indulgent brunches to heartfelt thalis, soulful music to stand-up comedy, the city has something for every kind of dad this June 15th. Here’s a roundup of some of the best places to celebrate the father figures in your life this Father’s Day in Visakhapatnam.
1. Lavish Father’s Day Brunch at Novotel Varun Beach
Set against the stunning seascape of the Bay of Bengal, Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach is curating a heartfelt celebration at its renowned all-day dining restaurant, The Square. On June 15, enjoy a gourmet Father’s Day Brunch featuring a delectable buffet spread, specially crafted for all kinds of food-loving dads.
Adding to the indulgence, live music will set a joyful tone for the afternoon, while interactive games and family-friendly races promise laughter, bonding, and delightful moments for dads and their children.
Venue: The Square, Novotel Visakhapatnam
Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Price: Rs 2500 + taxes per person (25% off for fathers at the table)
Reservations: 7799884036
2. Father’s Day Thali at Radisson Blu
For the dad who finds joy in comfort food and traditional flavours, Ethnic at Radisson Blu is offering a Father’s Day Special Thali packed with soulful, authentic dishes. This specially curated thali is designed to evoke nostalgia and offer warmth!
Venue: Ethnic, Radisson Blu Resort
Date: June 15 only
Reservations: 9154891984
They also have a 20% discount at Malgudi, where you can get access to unlimited liquor, pool, live food stations, and more! Book your slot by calling them at 8247865909, 9154247315, or 9154831209.
3. Flat 20% Off for Dads at The Park Vizag
Celebrate the pillar of your family at any of the dining outlets in The Park Hotel Visakhapatnam with a flat 20% discount on Father’s Day. Whether your dad loves global cuisine or Indian delicacies, the hotel offers something for every taste.
Offer Valid: June 15, 2025
Reservations: +91 8712268675
4. Brunch with a Twist at Fairfield by Marriott
Kava at Fairfield by Marriott Visakhapatnam is hosting a Father’s Day Brunch that promises both flavour and fun. The specially curated menu is perfect for celebrating the superhero in your life.
Special Offer: 50% OFF on dad’s brunch with groups of 4 or more
Venue: Kava, Fairfield by Marriott
Time: 12:30 PM – 3:30 PM
Reservations: 8916688999 / 8978033440
5. Artistic Father’s Day Brunch at The Bheemili Resort by Accor Hotels
Take your dad for a scenic coastal drive to Bheemili and enjoy an artistic brunch experience at The Bheemili Resort. A 25% discount for all dads adds an extra reason to celebrate.
Date: June 15
Time: 12:30 PM to 4 PM
Venue: The Bheemili Resort by Accor Hotels
6. Special Discounts at Dolphin Hotel
Dolphin Hotel is offering multiple discounts across its popular dining venues:
-
Horizon Multi-Cuisine Restaurant
15% off on buffet lunch
10% off on à la carte menu
-
Cascades Coffee Shop
15% off on buffet dinner
10% off on à la carte menu and buffet lunch
For reservations, call: 9396932060 / 9347693116
7. Celebrate with Music and Memories at Escape Room, Seethammadhara
This Father’s Day, Escape Room in Seethammadhara, Vizag is transforming into a hub of soulful entertainment with a live band, open mic sessions for dedications, stories, and songs, and other fun family-friendly activities.
It’s a chance to share memories and create new ones in a cosy, joyful atmosphere.
Date: June 15
Time: 5:30 PM onwards
Contact: 9346580850
Registration: Here
8. Laughter Therapy: Telugu Stand-up Comedy Show by Narendra
Wrap up Father’s Day with a hearty dose of humour at Zero Resto Café, Lawsons Bay Colony. Comedian Narendra brings you “Nanna Ki Anni Telusu”, a family-friendly Telugu stand-up show centred around parenting, everyday fatherhood, and life’s funny moments.
Date: June 15, 2025
Venue: Zero Resto Café, Lawsons Bay Colony
Time: 7:00 PM onwards
Tickets: Book here
Whether you’re clinking glasses at a five-star brunch or laughing till your sides hurt at a comedy show, you can celebrate Father’s Day in Visakhapatnam with warmth, gratitude, and unforgettable moments at these places.
