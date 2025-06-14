The two-month annual fishing ban in Vizag came to an end on Friday night. The ban was declared from April 15th to June 14th, to facilitate the growth of marine species to spawn. Vizag fishermen set sail on the midnight of Friday to resume their work.

The government has come forward with monetary support for the families during the ban, but a lot of dissatisfaction has been voiced by the fishermen. Only one family member was eligible for financial support.

As a result, several fishermen have travelled beyond the permitted 100 nautical miles for a good catch at the completion of the ban. Many of the Vizag fishermen spent the ban period maintaining their gear and preparing for the fishing season.

Lately, the fishing harbour has been empty, with no supply chain throughout the ban. Now that the two-month fishing ban has been lifted, the fishermen and the people working in the industry are looking forward to a fruitful season. The fishing community expects a boom in economic gains and increased opportunities in their livelihoods as the fishing season commences once again.

