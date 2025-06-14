Visakhapatnam, get ready to laugh till you cry! Popular stand-up comedian Rajasekhar Mamidanna is all set to perform in Vizag with a fresh new comedy show on Sunday, 15th June 2025, at Alluri Sitarama Raju Vignan Kendram.

Known for his sharp wit, relatable humour, and clean comedy, Rajasekhar has carved a niche for himself among comedy lovers across India. After successful runs with his previous shows like Horrible Singer (where the audience becomes part of the act through sing-alongs), Love & Peace (which explored love in its many forms), and Thoughts & Feelings (a humorous take on therapy), he’s now back with a brand-new show in English that is fresh, family-friendly, and full of surprises.

Over the years, Rajasekhar has entertained audiences with his hilarious takes on everything from Indian traffic and upma to fictional characters like Peppa Pig. With each show, he manages to find laughter in the most unexpected corners of everyday life. His new special on the 15th promises more such hilarious moments!

The show is being produced by The Grin Club, the city’s go-to comedy collective known for bringing India’s top comics to Vizag month after month.

Tickets are selling fast, so don’t miss your chance to catch this one-of-a-kind stand-up comedy show in Vizag this weekend! Book now on BookMyShow or through The Grin Club’s social media pages. Alternatively, you can also contact +91 73388 69596 for ticket details.

