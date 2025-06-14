The Pendurthi police in Visakhapatnam have arrested a man posing as a fake cop, accused of extorting money from couples under the pretext of moral policing. The accused was caught at the Saripalli check post following an investigation based on a complaint filed by a victim.

Addressing the media on 13 June 2025, Circle Inspector K V Satish Kumar said that Siva Prasad had been operating along the Adavivaram–Sontyam Road, a relatively secluded stretch often frequented by couples. He allegedly threatened them with legal action for loitering late at night and demanded money in return for letting them go. His extortion amounts ranged between Rs 2,000 and Rs 20,000, usually collected via digital payment apps.

The accused, a former constable with the 5th Battalion of the Andhra Pradesh Special Police, was dismissed from service in 2019 due to misconduct. Using his prior experience, he impersonated a police officer to carry out these acts. In one recent case, he collected Rs 5,000 from a couple travelling within the Pendurthi police station limits.

The most recent incident, reported by 27-year-old Korada Jayaram from Chinagantyada, occurred on the night of 6 June. Jayaram and his wife were travelling towards Vizianagaram on a two-wheeler when they were stopped near Bhairava Kona on the Simhachalam–Sontyam road. Two men, one in a police uniform, confronted them and demanded Rs 20,000, threatening to book them in a case. When Jayaram expressed his inability to pay the full amount, he was forced to transfer Rs 5,000 via UPI before the impersonators fled the scene.

Sensing something amiss, Jayaram later lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police via WhatsApp. Pendurthi police acted swiftly, tracing the payment to the accused’s bank account, leading to his arrest.

CI Satish Kumar revealed that there are about 10 similar cases registered against the fake cop caught in Visakhapatnam across various police stations. Authorities are investigating further to identify any accomplices and determine the full extent of his activities.

