The Andhra Pradesh Government has cancelled the transferable development rights or TDR, worth Rs 208 crore in Revallapalem, Vizag. This has been a controversial subject in the real estate world for a while. The TDR was allegedly acquired illegally to develop an 80-feet road from Madhurawada to Revallapalem via the Navodaya school.

Initially, the development and approval of the applied TDR was requested, which was to lead to the construction of the 80-feet road, namely Bakkanapalem road, according to a government-issued memo on June 5th. However, based on the media reports shedding light on the concern about the issuance of the TDRs, the GVMC Commissioner was asked to re-examine the matter. The review of ownership, TDR valuation and the extent of the land being affected was to be be examined as well.

Additionally, the director of town and country planning of Mangalagiri, expressed that despite directions, the GVMC had not taken up any action. Meanwhile, Jana Sena Corporator P Murthy Yadav stated that he registered a complaint about the issue with the state municipal administration and urban development minister, P Narayana, when the minister visited Vizag recently.

As a result, the State Government has directed the GVMC Commissioner to cancel the previously issued TDR in Vizag and start a new review by discussing with the TDR Committee.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.