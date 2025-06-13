The weekend is here and it is time for your dose of entertainment. Many OTT platforms have released series and movies this week, providing streamers with different genres. Among the releases this week, there are drama-filled reality TV shows like The Real Housewives of Miami and Traitors and entertaining shows like Our Times and Aniela. Here are the top new OTT releases that you should include in your binge list for the weekend!

1. Traitors

This intriguing reality show has 20 participants who enter the show to compete in entertaining and interesting challenges to win the grand prize. Hidden among the participants, wearing the skin of a sheep, four traitors or wolves enter and set out to ‘murder’ each participant in the night. Truth is the ultimate weapon and weakness in this thrilling game!

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming now

2. FUBAR Season Two

The extremely hilarious and chaotic father-daughter duo is back with another explosive season in FUBAR! Picking up from the last season, where Luke and Emma Brunner’s team and family’s identities are compromised, the group go hiding in the same house. While piecing together an escape route from the situation, Luke faces a familiar face, complicating things further.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming now

3. Echo Valley

Kate’s secluded life gets interrupted when her daughter Claire arrives at her doorstep covered in blood. What unfolds is the endless devotion of a grieving yet strong mother, who is ready to cross all boundaries and throw away her life for her daughter. This edge-of-the-seat thriller delivers exceptional performance from the cast, unpredictable story, and eerie filmography, making it a must-watch OTT release!

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Streaming from: June 13th

4. Rana Naidu Season 2

Rana Naidu promises his wife, Naina, that he will walk away from violence and focus more on his family. But will the violent shadows of his past let him be at peace or drag him into the corners again? Watch this electrifying and action-packed series to find out!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 13th

5. Cells at Work!

This live-action series has been the talk in the anime fandom as of recent. A red blood cell and a white blood cell are the protagonists of this exciting series where they have to work together to fight the evil bacteria and pathogens.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: June 13th

6. Alappuzha Gymkhana

A group of friends are left distraught with their failing class 12 result. Determined to get admission into a college, they begin searching for alternatives and find out about the Sports quota. The friends chose boxing as a medium for their admissions, unaware it would change their lives for the better. Paired with laughs, delicate moments, and character development, this coming-of-age sports film is an entertaining watch!

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Streaming from: June 13th

7. Subham

Every woman attaches herself to a specific type of soap drama, regardless of her age. But what happens when this attachment turns into something paranormal? This horror comedy explores that idea, set in the coastal town of Bheemili during the 1990s. The women begin to behave in a haunted manner when the serial runs on the television. It is up to the men of the town to deduce the mystery while saving themselves.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: June 13th

There you have it, the list of top new OTT releases for the week! You can pick your favourite from the list and start streaming for a perfect and entertainment-filled weekend. So, what are you waiting for? Gather your snacks, call the gang, and start watching these releases!

