A shocking incident unfolded in Reddy Kancharapalem on 13 June 2025, where a man murdered his wife and later died by suicide.

The accused was a local house painter, reportedly struggling with alcohol addiction, who suspected his wife, an employee at a textile shop in Daba Gardens, of infidelity. According to police reports, a heated argument erupted in the early hours of the day. In a fit of rage, Gopinath allegedly pushed both their two children aside and fatally attacked his wife with a dumbbell. He later took his own life by hanging himself.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and have launched an investigation. The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem.

The couple has two children, an elder son, who has completed his 10th standard and remains at home, and a younger daughter, who is a sixth-grade student at a local school.

The details related to the argument which caused this tragedy remain unknown, and the police have started an investigation to gather more details on why the man murdered his wife.

