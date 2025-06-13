The Government of India has announced mandatory temperature regulations for air-conditioners across the country.

As per the directive issued in early June 2025 by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, all new AC units sold in India after the issuance of the mandate must have a preset temperature range between 20 and 28 degrees Celcius, restricting excessive cooling and heating in both residential and commercial spaces. The rule applies to all newly manufactured and sold ACs, including those installed in homes, offices, shopping malls, hotels, and vehicles.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will oversee implementation and ensure that manufacturers embed the temperature constraints in all new AC systems sold in the market.

This move comes as India witnesses increasing peak power demand, with air-conditioning accounting for nearly 20% of total electricity load during summers. According to BEE, raising the default limit on AC temperature by even 1 degree Celcius can reduce energy consumption by approximately 6%.

By imposing a regulated limit on AC temperature settings, the government aims to:

Reduce electricity consumption during peak hours

Minimise carbon emissions

Lessen reliance on fossil-fuel power plants

Support grid stability during heat waves

The regulation is also expected to ease fiscal strain on consumers by reducing electricity bills.

India is not alone in pursuing this path. Countries such as Japan and Italy have already implemented similar temperature controls in public spaces, typically setting indoor cooling at 26–28 degrees Celcius. However, India’s directive stands out by extending to private and vehicular air-conditioning systems, and by introducing enforceable compliance mechanisms for manufacturers.

While the move has been praised by energy analysts and environmental experts, some stakeholders in the hospitality and retail sectors have expressed concerns over potential discomfort for customers, particularly in people-packed indoor venues like movie theatres and restaurants. Manufacturers are also expected to recalibrate their designs to comply with the new requirements.

This policy of setting a default limit on AC temperature marks a decisive step in India’s long-term energy strategy, balancing consumer comfort with environmental responsibility. As the country braces for increasingly hot summers, this measure underscores the urgency of behavioural and technological shifts in energy usage.

Also read: Temporary Red Zone Declared in Vizag from June 17 to June 21 Ahead of PM’s Yoga Day Visit

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates